Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has sent a strong warning to football enthusiasts, using his predictions for gambling

In a video, the Ghanaian clergyman said his prophecies are not for punting, blasting critics, calling him ‘betting prophet’

His remarks have triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many users sharing their mixed comments

Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has broken his silence on his football predictions being used for gambling.

Ghanaian seer Telvin Sowah Adjei warns football enthusiasts against using his predictions for gambling. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: TikTok

Before the start of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, the renowned man of God, known for his numerous football prophecies, predicted 1:0, 0:0, and 1:0 for the Ghana Black Stars in their Group L stage.

In a recent interview on Accra FM on Wednesday, Prophet Telvin Sowah was asked if his last prediction still holds, as many believed his earlier prophecy had come to pass after Ghana's clash with Panama and England.

Responding to the question, the man of God condemned the actions of some football enthusiasts using his prophecies for betting.

“My prophecies are not for betting,” he said.

According to him, the body of Christ is divided and against him, as they believe his predictions seem to be promoting punting.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

The pastor, mostly referred to as the catalyst man, added that aiding in gambling was against his religion.

He explained that his main ambition is to help the country gain recognition globally and not to give scorelines for betting.

“My aim is that Ghana Football soars high. I have gone across the world, and I have noted how they treat blacks. If we can't win wholly, at least we have to win them somewhere. We need the attention as a country. We need the glory and grace, with that, we have to push our own so that we succeed,” he said.

Telvin Sowah blasted critics tagging him as a lotto prophet, claiming he is not one of them.

The celebrated prophet exposed people who replicated his message and later rained insults on him.

The man of God further indicated that to prevent gambling, he was going to make his prophecies more subtle.

His remarks have triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah's betting remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Prophet Telvin Sowah spoke about the youths using his predictions for gambling.

Edwin Antwi Boateng wrote:

“Prophet, don't mind anyone, just do your godly duties.”

Bright wrote:

“But you predict movements in crypto markets, how's this different?”

Ruth wrote:

“I said this the last time, please stop the unnecessary prophecies in the name of helping the country.”

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah Adjei delivering his Group L stage prediction in the ongoing FIFA World Cup is below.

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had sparked reactions after predicting the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions, with Arsenal going on to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh