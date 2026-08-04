Queen Meela broke her silence following her separation from Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam, levelling serious accusations against him

The former wife claimed Fancy Gadam has been resharing videos from people who publicly criticise and insult her online

Her remarks contradict Fancy Gadam's earlier public statement that the two remained on peaceful terms because of their child

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Queen Meela, the former wife of Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam, has publicly spoken out following their separation, accusing him of amplifying online attacks directed at her despite his earlier claims that they parted on amicable terms.

Fancy Gadam's ex-wife blasts the artist after their separation and accuses him of fueling attacks on her. Image credit: @queenmeela, Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

In a video that has since drawn widespread attention, Queen Meela said she was disappointed by Fancy Gadam's conduct since their split, particularly given the life they shared.

She acknowledged his public statement that the two were not enemies because they share a child, saying she holds no ill will towards him for the same reason.

Fancy Gadam ex-wife Queen Meela speaks out

"When he came online to say we were no more, he said we are not enemies because we have a child. Yes, me, I will never see him as an enemy because he's my child's father," she said.

However, Queen Meela alleged that the "Total Cheat" hitmaker has been reposting videos from individuals who openly criticise and insult her, behaviour she described as inconsistent with the history they share.

She argued that such actions showed a disregard for the sacrifices she made during their time together.

Despite the gravity of her allegations, she made clear she had no intention of airing the details of their private life or turning the matter into a public confrontation.

"I'm not coming to talk about what I have done or what I have not done. I don't have time for that," Queen Meela stated.

Her remarks have reignited conversations among fans, with opinions divided between those who sympathise with her position and those urging both parties to resolve their differences away from public scrutiny.

Fancy Gadam had previously confirmed the end of their relationship, framing it as a peaceful parting with the welfare of their child at the centre of his message.

The X video of Fancy Gadam's ex-wife is below.

Mr Beautiful confirms divorce from wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful confirmed divorcing his wife, disclosing that his marriage ended due to a Christian friend's manipulation and false ideas.

In an interview, he noted that he and his ex-wife maintain a close friendship with daily phone conversations, but strongly dismissed the likelihood of a reunion in the future.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh