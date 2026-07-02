Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Roja delivered a chilling prophecy on TikTok, warning that the entire town of Tarkwa will sink within the next two years

The celebrated man of God urged authorities to take immediate action, saying both rich and poor residents appeared in his vision inside a hole

The prophecy has gone viral, with many linking the warning to the heavy mining activity that has long destabilised the ground beneath Tarkwa

A Ghanaian prophet known as Prophet Roja has set social media ablaze after sharing a grim vision about Tarkwa, warning that the gold-mining town in the Western Region faces a catastrophic sinking event within the next two years.

Ghanaian man of God Prophet Roja drops a dire prophecy about Tarkwa, Western Region, sparking fear among residents. Image credit: DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video posted on June 30, 2026, Prophet Roja spoke directly to the camera with an unmistakable sense of urgency, calling on those in authority to act before it is too late.

"I'm saying this on your record. This message will take effect in the next two years to come. If authorities are listening, they should take immediate action because the whole town is in a hole. The town is about to sink. I saw both the rich and poor in the hole," he said.

The prophecy has racked up significant attention online, partly because Tarkwa's landscape has long been shaped by decades of intensive gold mining operations, raising genuine concerns about ground stability in the area.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja delivering his prophecy about Tarkwa is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's Tarkwa warning

The video pulled in a wide range of responses from Ghanaians across the country.

@vivianoheneofori wrote:

"I said that when I got there for the first time"

@northcodeorigin said:

"Prophecy or not, it's a potential event that can happen because of the vigorous and numerous mining operations, so any small shake in the earth layers can cause a lot of damage"

@A.I. Asiedu 🇬🇭💚❤🖤 commented:

"I hope he knows Tarkwa very well? I equally declare that Tarkwa will not sink"

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh