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Tarkwa Prophet Predicted Antoine Semenyo's MOTM Award in Ghana vs Panama 12 Hours Before
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Tarkwa Prophet Predicted Antoine Semenyo's MOTM Award in Ghana vs Panama 12 Hours Before

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • Apostle EK Mensah seemingly predicted Antoine Semenyo as Player of the Match in Ghana vs Panama
  • Ghana secured a thrilling 1-0 victory with a last-minute goal from Caleb Yirenkyi
  • Social media erupted with praise for Apostle Mensah's prophetic accuracy after the match

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A Ghanaian pastor named Apostle EK Mensah has won applause online after his prediction of the player of the match winner in Ghana's game against Panama seemingly came to pass.

Antoine Semenyo, Jordeen Buckley, World Cup, Man of the Match, Ghana vs Panama, Black Stars, Footballer's wife, Apostle EK Mensah
Apostle EK Mensah's prediction of Antoine Semenyo winning Player of the Match resurfaces after Ghana vs Panama. Photo source: @jordeenb, Apostle EK Mensah
Source: Instagram

Ghana's Black Stars faced Panama's Los Canaleros on June 17, claiming all three points after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Central American side at the Toronto Stadium in the co-host nation, Canada.

FC Nordsjælland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi scored the goal in the dying minutes (90+5) after a counterattack saw him slotting home from a Brandon Thomas-Asante cross, who had received a pass from Semenyo.

About 12 hours before the game, Apostle Mensah of the Christ Vision Chapel International took to Facebook to predict Semenyo as the 'man of the match'

Read also

Ghana vs Panama: Bechem residents carry Yirenkyi's father shoulder-high after son's goal

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The prophet who had earlier predicted a win for Ghana, shared a photo of the Manchester City forward in Black Stars jersey, saying:

"MY MAN OF THE MATCH. GO HIGHER."

See the Facebook post below:

Antoine Semonyo wins Ghana vs Panama MOTM

At the end of the game, Semenyo truly emerged as the player of the match. Even though he had a quiet first half, Semenyo's second-half performance was enough to win him the award.

After receiving his award and granting interviews, Antoine Semenyo moved to celebrate his award and the team's win with his fiancée, Jordeen Buckley. The two hugged and kissed as Jordeen held the award and congratulated her partner the best way she could.

The Man of the Match award is given to the most outstanding, impactful, or influential individual player in a single football game.

It is noteworthy that many Ghanaians had rooted for Caleb Yirenkyi to win the award.

Read also

Prophet Clement Testimony's earlier prediction about Caleb Yirenkyi resurfaces after Ghana vs Panama clash

Antoine Semenyo, Jordeen Buckley, World Cup, Man of the Match, Ghana vs Panama, Black Stars, Footballer wife
Antoine Semenyo celebrates the Player of the Match award in Ghana vs Panama with his fiancée, Jordan Buckley. Photo source: @jordeenb
Source: Instagram

Moments after Semenyo was announced as the Player of the Match, Apostle EK Mensah, who is based in Tarkwa, posted screenshots of his earlier post and the announcement of the Manchester City forward's award, noting that he had called it.

"#UPDATE. I TOLD YOU THE MAN OF THE MATCH."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Apostle Mensah's Antoine Semenyo prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Emmanuel Qweku Dadzie

"You said it, and it has come to pass perfectly."

Gideon Tetteh

"The voice of the truth prophet is the voice of God"

Piesie Ama

"You are a true Prophet!. God bless you, Man of God"

Emmanuel Qweku Dadzie

"Amazing. You said it, and it has come to pass!! More Grace Prophet!"

Clement Testimony's Caleb Yirenkyi prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony's past spiritual message about the midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi had resurfaced after the Ghana vs Panama match.

Read also

World Cup: Semenyo celebrates Man of the Match Award with his fiancée, video trends

This came after the footballers' exceptional performance in the Black Stars' first game since the start of the tournament, securing three points for Ghana by scoring the winning goal.

The resurfaced prophecy by Clement Testimony caught the attention of observers on social media, triggering many to flood the comments section to share their opinions

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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