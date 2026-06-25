Ghanaian seer Prophet Roja has delivered a doom prophecy for the New Patriotic Party supporter, Okatakyie Afrifa, ahead of the 2028 election

The renowned clergyman warned the media personality and lawyer of an impending danger, advising him to be extra careful with what he takes in

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Okatakyie Afrifa has been met with mixed reactions as many flood social media to drop their varied comments

Popular media personality and NPP supporter Okatakyie Afrifa has appeared in the prophet books of renowned pastor, Prophet Roja, ahead of the 2028 election.

NPP supporter Okatakyie Afrifa receives a disturbing prophecy from Prophet Roja ahead of the 2028 election. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa, DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Ahenfie FM, the man of God first shared some good news about Okatakyie Afrifa, claiming he would be contesting for a Member of Parliament (MP) position.

However, he noted that there is doom attached to the seat, which might manifest if care is not taken.

According to the man of God, he saw Okatakyie Afrifa contesting for a position in his home community, which looked like that of David and Goliath, but unfortunately, he saw a coffin ahead of him, indicating danger.

“In 2028, his face will appear on the ballot paper. He will be contesting for a Member of Parliament position, but the fight is more like David and Goliath,” he said.

“He would be contesting for the community where he comes from, intending to deliver them from hardship; he should note that this is not a mere fight,” he added.

“The first battle might take him to Parliament, the second might, but the third might favour him, but the danger associated is very huge. If he is not extra careful with what he takes into his body, he might become an obituary because I see a coffin ahead of him.”

Prophet Roja speaks about having heartache during the Ghana vs Panama clash in the FIFA World Cup. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

According to the man of God, Okatakyie Afrifa had a dream about kingship, which he woke up from sleep thinking it was a physical throne, but before you get to that position in 2028, he might face doom three months before.

Prophet Roja further stated that he was very much aware that Okatakyie Afrifa doesn't believe in prophecies and might come out to counterattack, but he should know that an impending doom is ahead of him.

“I know he doesn't believe in prophecies and might come out to rubbish what I am saying, but I can see a coffin ahead of him,” Prophet Roja indicated.

The Ghanaian clergyman added that he was not asking the NPP supporter to come and see him; however, he should be vigilant about what he eats or drinks for three months leading up to the 2028 election.

Meanwhile, Okatakyie Afrifa, in February 2026, declared his intention to contest the Afigya Sekyere East parliamentary seat.

The X video of Prophet Roja delivering the message to Okatakyie Afrifa is below:

Prophet Roja's Okatakyie Afrifa prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Prophet Roja shared the message about Okatakyie Afrifa, and below are some of the comments.

Asoma wrote:

"I am waiting for Okatakyie to confirm the 21st dream he is talking about."

Mark wrote:

"So why can't you call him personally and tell him what is going on?"

Seth Owuraku wrote:

"Honestly I see this as a threat. My prophet should be invited by the police if we are a serious country."

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing a prediction about the USA and the UK is below:

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh