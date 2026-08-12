Nigeria Police Force operatives tracked down and killed a man they believe led the gang behind the murder of Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme in Imo State

The suspected kingpin, Ojiogu Elumah Martin, alias 'Accid', opened fire on operatives before dying from gunshot wounds sustained in the exchange

Police said four other suspects had already been arrested before the August operation, as the wider investigation into the syndicate continues

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the killing of the man suspected to have masterminded the brutal attack that claimed the life of HRH Eze Barrister Paulinus Ekwueme, Ochia I of Ochia Kingdom, and five others in Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State.

The Nigerian Police releases details on how the suspected gang leader, Ojiogu Elumah Martin, alias 'Accid', linked to the murder of Paulinus Ekweme, died. Image credit: Lagos Monitoring Team/FB

Source: UGC

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Ani Iniedu made the announcement in an official statement released from Force Headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, August 8.

Suspected murderer gunned down at hideout - Police

Operatives of the Special Tactics Squad, Force Intelligence Department (STS-FID), launched a series of targeted operations between August 2 and 6, acting on intelligence linking specific individuals to the April 10, 2026 ambush.

During that attack, the traditional ruler and five other people were killed along Asa/Awara Road in Ohaji/Egbema while travelling back to Owerri.

In the early hours of August 6, officers located the suspected gang leader, Ojiogu Elumah Martin, also known by the alias "Accid", at a hideout within Ohaji/Egbema.

Martin allegedly opened fire on the approaching operatives. He sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange and subsequently died from his injuries. Items recovered at the scene included one AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 56 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Police vow to pursue remaining suspects

Before the August operations, four suspects had already been taken into custody in connection with the same attack, while two others died in separate confrontations with police.

Following Martin's death, the force said it had intensified efforts to track down remaining syndicate members still at large.

Authorities also stated they are working to determine the full scope of the group's criminal activities and to recover additional weapons and intelligence materials.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring that all persons found to be connected with the crime are brought to justice and that every effort is made to bring the investigation to a logical conclusion," the statement read.

The X post below contains the Nigerian Police’s full statement on the death of suspected murderer and gang leader “Acid”.

Netizens react to Police update

The announcement drew a wave of responses online, with many Nigerians expressing cautious relief while raising questions about the handling of suspects.

@alor_ikechukwu wrote:

"It would have been better if a good number of the suspects were alive, questioned and interrogated to dig deeper into their criminal activities."

@jpobiokafor commented:

"Kudos to Nigeria police, that's if this information is true."

@stopbeemotional added:

"Una Weldon."

@HILOUXFORENSICs responded:

"👏👏👏."

@DanKatsina50 wrote:

"This is a painful breakthrough, but at least there's progress. Hopefully the remaining suspects are tracked down, and the full truth behind the killings is established. The families of the victims deserve justice, and the people of Ohaji/Egbema deserve to feel safe again."

Police arrest Imam over inciteful comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service, working alongside the National Signals Bureau (NSB), arrested an Imam and a self-styled apostle in separate operations following the circulation of videos in which both men allegedly made offensive or inciteful remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The first suspect, Masud Abdullah, 35, an Imam, was taken into custody over a video that allegedly showed him delivering a sermon at a mosque in Ntensere, located in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Police indicated that during the sermon, Abdullah allegedly made statements encouraging violence against individuals who speak disparagingly of the Prophet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh