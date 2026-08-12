Former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu walked free after nearly two weeks following a Court of Appeal ruling that overturned her conviction

The Attorney-General withdrew an application to pause the appellate court's judgment, allowing her release to proceed

The State has signalled its intention to challenge the Court of Appeal's decision at the Supreme Court

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Sedina Christine Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), has been released from custody after the Attorney-General withdrew an application that had been seeking to suspend the effect of the Court of Appeal's judgment acquitting her.

The Court of Appeal struck out the stay application as withdrawn on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, removing the final legal barrier to her release.

Former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu walks free after a Court of Appeal ruling that overturned her conviction. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that the withdrawal came nearly two weeks after the appellate court overturned her conviction and acquitted and discharged her.

Tamakloe-Attionu served as MASLOC CEO between November 2013 and January 2017.

She was prosecuted on 78 counts, with allegations spanning conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, improper payment of public funds, and violations of the Public Procurement Act.

The Accra High Court found her guilty in April 2024 and imposed a 10-year prison sentence, handed down in absentia.

She subsequently returned to Ghana in June 2026 following her extradition from the United States and was taken into custody upon arrival. Her legal team then mounted a challenge to the conviction at the Court of Appeal, which ultimately ruled in her favour.

State Signals Supreme Court Challenge

Although Tamakloe-Attionu is now free, the legal proceedings surrounding her case are not necessarily concluded.

The Attorney-General has indicated that the State plans to contest the Court of Appeal's ruling before the Supreme Court.

The withdrawal of the stay application means the acquittal and discharge takes effect immediately, but that position could change depending on how the Supreme Court addresses any further challenge the State decides to pursue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh