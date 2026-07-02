Vim Lady Demands Prosecution of South African President After Ghanaian Killed in Xenophobic Protest
- Vim Lady called out the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after a Ghanaian was shot dead in his Cape Town shop during xenophobic violence on June 30, 2026
- The Ghanaian media personality, also called Afia Pokua, insisted the president must be held personally accountable, demanding he face prosecution at an international court
- Her post sparked widespread debate, with some backing her call for global intervention while others argued the ICC was not the right avenue for the issue at hand
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Ghanaian media personality Vim Lady, also called Afia Pokua, has unleashed a scathing attack on South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa following the killing of a Ghanaian man in Cape Town during a surge of xenophobic violence, calling for him to face justice before an international court.
As confirmed by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the victim, Bashiru Isak, 40, was reportedly shot dead at Khayelitsha in Cape Town on June 30, 2026, as violent unrest linked to anti-immigrant tensions swept through parts of the city.
Reacting on Facebook on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Vim Lady pulled no punches in her condemnation of South African leadership.
"South Africa's president must be ashamed of himself. He must be dragged to international court. He is complicit," she wrote.
Her position is that heads of state cannot distance themselves from activities that take place on their watch, particularly when xenophobic attacks have become a recurring feature of life in South Africa for African migrants.
The sharp language in her post drew immediate attention, igniting a debate about whether international institutions should step in where national governments have repeatedly fallen short.
Some supporters rallied behind the call, while others pushed back on the idea of involving the ICC.
See Vim Lady's original Facebook post that sparked the debate below:
Fan reactions to Vim Lady's post
YEN.com.gh compiled a selection of responses from social media users who weighed in on the matter.
@Maxwell wrote:
"I agree with you on this one; he is the architect"
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@Kwaku Debrah said:
"I agree with you"
@Emmy commented:
"No, Africa must not resort to the ICC because they never serve fair judgment. I think Africa must utilise our African Court to settle our continental issues."
@Addai Christopher added:
"Hmm, that's really sad to hear 😔"
Zimbabweans slam Jacinta over SA artist's concert
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zimbabweans slammed Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after crying out over protests to stop South African artists from performing in the country.
The March and March leader was slammed as hypocritical after claiming Zimbabweans were chasing misplaced priorities by calling for the South African duo Mafikizolo to be blocked from an upcoming concert in Victoria Falls.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh