Former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announced his bid to return to Parliament, citing calls from constituents and supporters in Nandom

Dery lost the Nandom seat in the 2024 elections to NDC candidate Dr Richard Kuu-Ire, who polled 13,743 votes against his 10,706

The former MP must first secure the NPP's parliamentary nomination before he can represent the party in the 2028 general elections

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Former Interior Minister and ex-Nandom Member of Parliament Ambrose Dery has announced his intention to contest the Nandom parliamentary seat at the 2028 general elections, saying he is responding to calls from his constituents and supporters urging him to return to the legislature.

Dery made the declaration during an appearance on Nandom FM on Monday, 10 August, stating that he had prayed over the decision before formally offering himself to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for consideration as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announces his bid to return to Parliament, citing calls from constituents and supporters in Nandom. Credit: Ambrose Dery

Source: Facebook

"I have responded to the calls from my constituents and supporters, particularly the people of Nandom, and I have decided to offer myself to the party for consideration," he said.

Dery first entered Parliament in 2008 as the NPP's representative for the then Lawra-Nandom Constituency. After the creation of the standalone Nandom Constituency, he lost the seat at the 2012 elections but reclaimed it in 2016, retaining it again in 2020. He also served as Minister for the Interior from 2017 to February 2024.

His most recent bid to hold the seat ended in defeat at the 2024 parliamentary elections, when NDC candidate Dr Richard Kuu-Ire polled 13,743 votes to Dery's 10,706. The result marked Dr Kuu-Ire's first successful challenge, having previously lost to Dery in both the 2016 and 2020 contests.

Nomination Hurdle Ahead of 2028 Contest

Expressing gratitude to those who encouraged him to re-enter the race, Dery said his confidence in serving the people of Nandom remained intact.

He attributed his past achievements in public service to divine support, a sentiment he reiterated in explaining the reasoning behind his decision.

Before he can represent the NPP at the 2028 general elections, Dery will first need to secure the party's parliamentary nomination for the Nandom Constituency.

Beatrice Siaw's video on being blocked resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw speaking about dumsor has resurfaced following her passing.

In the video, Beatrice revealed that five of her chandeliers in her Kumasi house were damaged due to repeated power fluctuations.

Nana Yaa Siaw called on authorities to restrategise and find talented people to improve Ghana's power supply situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh