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IShowSpeed walked past a South African fan carrying his national flag to warmly embrace a Ghanaian supporter in a Black Stars jersey at a public appearance outside a stadium

The American streamer repeatedly introduced himself by his Ghanaian name, Barima Kofi Akuffo, and launched into a playful rant about not being saved any jollof rice

The contrasting interactions sparked widespread debate online, with fans divided between laughing at IShowSpeed's Ghana loyalty and sympathising with the South African fan who left without his photo

IShowSpeed has set social media alight after a video emerged showing the popular American streamer brushing past a South African fan only to stop and give a Ghanaian supporter the full celebrity treatment, complete with a hug, a conversation, and a passionate lament about jollof rice.

The clip, which was filmed outside what appeared to be a stadium ahead of a football match, shows a South African fan trailing the content creator with his national flag in hand, visibly hoping to grab a quick photo. IShowSpeed appeared aware of the fan's presence but kept moving without breaking stride, leaving the supporter empty-handed.

IShowSpeed and his Ghanaian name

Within moments, the streamer's energy shifted completely. Spotting a Ghanaian supporter in a Black Stars jersey near the sidelines, IShowSpeed made a beeline for him, threw his arms around him, and launched into an enthusiastic exchange. He repeatedly referred to himself as "Barima Kofi Akuffo," the Ghanaian name he received during a previous visit to the country, using it as a badge of honour throughout the conversation.

His excitement turned to mock despair when the fan mentioned he had already eaten jollof rice. "We got Ghana! Ghana! You got jollof rice?" IShowSpeed asked eagerly. When the fan confirmed he had finished it, the streamer was theatrically distraught.

"You just ate it? You ain't save me no jollof rice? This dude ain't save me no Ghana jollof rice, bro. That's crazy, Barima Kofi Akuffo can't get jollof rice. Daammn... That's crazy, man. Nobody saved me no jollof rice. That's insane," he said.

The interaction was short but electric, drawing immediate praise online for its warmth and comic energy.

South African fan left without a selfie

While many viewers were charmed by IShowSpeed's affection for Ghana, others drew attention to the South African fan, who had gone to considerable effort to get the streamer's attention and ultimately walked away without the moment he had been chasing. The contrast between the two interactions became the focal point of much of the online discussion, with debates breaking out over whether the snub was intentional or simply a matter of timing and circumstance.

For many Ghanaians, though, the clip was simply further proof that IShowSpeed's bond with the country remains genuine, and that Barima Kofi Akuffo has not forgotten where his African heart belongs — even if someone forgot to save him a plate.

Source: YEN.com.gh