A video showing veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku sitting by the roadside in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja went viral and sparked widespread concern about his well-being

Hanks Anuku responded in a new video, appearing calm and composed as he dismissed the speculation and told Nigerians to mind their government instead

The original clip was shared by eyewitness X user @AnthonyEhilebo, who insisted the footage was recent and raised alarm about the actor's condition

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Hanks Anuku is done with the speculation. The veteran Nollywood actor has hit back at fans who flooded social media with concern after a video of him sitting by the roadside in Abuja's Wuse 2 area began making the rounds online.

Hanks Anuku Fires Back at Critics After Roadside Video in Abuja Sparks Concern

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by a man who said he encountered the actor on Tuesday, Anuku appeared relaxed and in control as he addressed the uproar head-on.

Rather than offering reassurance, the Nollywood veteran flipped the conversation entirely, telling his critics to redirect their energy toward more pressing matters.

"Y'all haven't seen anything yet. Y'all should face your government and leave me the [expletive] alone. If you don't have a better thing to do, go do something; I'm good," he said.

Watch the X (Twitter) video of Hanks Anuku's reaction below:

Hanks Anuku's statement comes after his manager, Moses Allen, moved quickly , insisting the actor is in the best mental state of his life.

Eyewitness who filmed Hanks Anuku stands firm

The clip that triggered the whole episode was posted by X user @AnthonyEhilebo, who said he personally recorded the footage and had no doubt about what he was seeing.

"Hanks Anuku… sighted on the streets of Abuja.. Mental health Coverage in Nigeria is shiit," he wrote alongside the video.

When another user, @LSdolor13846, suggested the clip was recycled content from a few years back, Ehilebo pushed back firmly.

"There was no set.. I saw him and made this video myself.. He was pissed... and did not look good.. He needs help.. mental help assistance…" he replied.

A separate query from @gstan86, who wondered whether the scene was part of a film production, received a similarly blunt response from Ehilebo, who confirmed the footage was entirely his own.

Ehilebo later raised the alarm further, writing:

"Why is Hanks Anuku laying on the road in Wuse 2... is there any help that can be rendered. or does he have to die too? It's 5.47pm in front of Barkangizo."

Anuku's sharp rebuttal has done little to fully settle the debate, with opinions online remaining divided between those who were genuinely alarmed by the original footage and others who took the actor's word that he is perfectly fine.

Hanks Anuku Fires Back at Critics After Roadside Video in Abuja Sparks Concern

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu joins US Army

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu had enlisted in the U.S. Army after completing a demanding 10-week military training programme.

Momodu, who announced his new career path online, dedicated his military achievement to family, friends, and supporters, while indicating that he had been inspired by his late father.

His fans and colleagues, including Nadia Buari, Jackie Appiah, and Sonia Uche, congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh