Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew shared an assuring message with football fans ahead of their knockout stage match against Colombia

The skipper addressed concerns regarding Ghana's status as the lowest-ranked nation left in the global tournament

He guaranteed that the squad will put up a commendable performance to bring pride to the entire African continent

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Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has addressed fans with a message of reassurance ahead of the team's upcoming World Cup knockout stage match against Colombia.

The experienced attacker spoke in a video about the squad's expectations.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew reassures fans with confidence in tactical preparation ahead of the World Cup knockout match against Colombia. Image credit: ghanasoccernet, The Nation

Source: UGC

The video, which was posted by citisportsgh on social media on Friday, July 3, 2026, highlighted the team's mindset going into the crucial match.

Despite facing heavy criticism over their position as the lowest-ranked team at the tournament, the skipper expressed immense faith in their tactical preparation.

“We’re going to put on a show, and we’ll see what will happen, but what I can guarantee you is that we will definitely make Africa proud,” Jordan Ayew said.

The Instagram post below shows Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew speaking to fans ahead of the Ghana vs Colombia knockout match.

Black Stars Captain speaks on team's readiness

The captain's remarks come at a time when football enthusiasts are deeply invested in the outcome of the single-elimination fixture. The high-stakes match is expected to test the resilience of the squad on the global stage.

With the encounter drawing closer, the assurance has helped bolster optimism among soccer fans. The leadership of the national team remains firmly focused on navigating the knockout challenge safely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the citisportsgh post below:

sessymaame said:

"We wish you the very best 👌🏾."

qwami_ro wrote:

"Ameeennnn."

d_ivyt89 shared:

"Amen ooo, may God be with you."

Prophet who predicted Senegal defeat speaks on Ghana-Colombia clash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cameroonian prophet Perez Ndi has urged Ghanaians to pray ahead of the Black Stars' 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Colombia, warning that a vision he received showed Ghana on the losing end of the fixture.

Prophet Ndi made the declaration in a TikTok video posted on 2 July 2026, drawing significant attention given that his earlier prophecy about Belgium defeating Senegal in the World Cup Round of 32 reportedly came to pass.

Source: YEN.com.gh