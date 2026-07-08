Nollywood actress Cynthia Anijekwu shared a worrying update after her cancer returned following treatment

The actress disclosed that the disease has spread to her bones, with significant monthly treatment costs

Anijekwu appealed to Nigerians at home and abroad for support as she continues battling the illness

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Nollywood actress Cynthia Anijekwu has appealed for support after sharing an update on her cancer battle, revealing that the disease has returned and spread to her bones.

Cynthia Anijekwu appealed for support after sharing an update on her cancer battle, indicating that the disease had spread. Image credit: Destiny Eti.

Source: Instagram

The actress was first diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. However, she said the illness returned after completing her initial treatment, leaving her with increasing medical expenses.

In a viral video, Anijekwu opened up about her condition and the challenges of continuing her treatment.

"I have cancer. I did my surgery and took chemotherapy, but later it came back again. I've been in and out of the hospital.

Cynthia Anijekwu seeks support for cancer treatment

Anijekwu disclosed that her monthly treatment expenses have exceeded ₦600,000, with doctors recommending radiation therapy and another surgery as part of her next stage of care.

The actress also shared that the cancer has affected her chest and caused severe swelling in one of her hands. Despite the physical and financial challenges, she said she remains determined to continue fighting the illness.

She appealed to Nigerians at home and abroad to support her medical journey, stressing that every contribution could help her access the care she needs.

The Instagram video of Cynthia Anijekwu sharing an update on her cancer battle and appealing for support is below.

Destiny Etiko supports fellow actress Nkachukwu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Destiny Etiko appealed for financial support for her colleague Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is battling cancer.

The actress joined calls for help as Nkachukwu’s condition worsened and costly treatment became difficult for her family to afford.

Source: YEN.com.gh