Abu Tijani, 35, a key suspect in the November 2025 murder of two youths from Kandeu, was arrested on July 25 after months on the run

Tijani told investigators the victims were buried in Wechau before their bodies were moved across the Black Volta River into Burkina Faso

The suspect collapsed with a severe headache while being escorted by police and died at the SDA Hospital in Wa on Monday afternoon

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A murder suspect in the Upper West Region who confessed to killing two youths from Kandeu has died in police custody.

Abu Tijani, 35, widely known as "Master-One" and identified by police as the youth leader of Wechau, was arrested on Saturday, July 25, more than two months after officers first sought him in connection with the killings.

Murder suspect in the Upper West Region who confessed to killing two youths dies in police custody. Credit: CRISTINA ALDEHUELA

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that he had been at large since May 11, 2026, and reportedly injured two police personnel while resisting arrest before being taken into custody.

During interrogation, Tijani admitted to his involvement in the November 23, 2025 murders of the two missing Kandeu youths.

He told investigators the victims had initially been buried in Wechau, but that the bodies were subsequently exhumed and reburied across the Black Volta River in Burkina Faso to prevent their discovery.

He later guided officers to the original burial site, roughly three kilometres west of Wechau in the direction of the Black Volta River.

Excavations at the location produced no human remains, a finding investigators said was consistent with his account of a later relocation. The remains of the two victims have not been recovered.

On Monday, while being conveyed by police to Nakore to help identify an alleged accomplice, Tijani complained of a severe headache inside the vehicle. Officers immediately redirected to the Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital in Wa, where he arrived at approximately 1:00 p.m.

Medical personnel treated him, but he was pronounced dead at 4:37 p.m. His body was subsequently transferred to the Upper West Regional Hospital mortuary, where it awaits an autopsy.

Following his death, Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Francis Yiribaare led a delegation to Wechau to meet with both the Paramount Chief and Tijani's family.

The commander conveyed the condolences of the Inspector-General of Police, provided an account of the events leading up to Tijani's death, and called on residents to remain calm.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh