Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about how she spent on her arm surgery.

In an exclusive interview with Cookie Tee on the TV3 Morning Show, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the cost of her recent arm surgery.

Nana Ama McBrown says she spent GH¢500,000 on her fifth arm surgery. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

McBrown spends GH¢500,000 on arm surgery

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown stated that she spent GH¢500,000 on her fifth arm surgery.

The 48-year-old confidently stated that this procedure was her last, after enduring significant pain while filming the Onua Showtime program.

She explained that her entire arm had collapsed, requiring daily physiotherapy twice. McBrown also spoke emotionally about the traumatic experiences she faced over the last two years, leading up to her time off the screens in May 2025.

McBrown to resume work in December 2025

Nana Ama McBrown confirmed that she would return to hosting Onua Showtime on December 19, 2025.

She praised interim host AJ Poundz for her exceptional work and encouraged management to create a new show for her.

Reflecting on her career, McBrown shared her gratitude for a journey spanning over 25 years as an actress and brand influencer.

Ghanaians react to McBrown's video

Some social media users have sent well-wishes to Nana Ama McBrown after she spoke about her fifth arm surgery. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Bolga Ruler stated:

"God is good we thank God for your life."

Brenda Ataah stated:

"God loves you are blessed protected, and guided bu the blood of Jesus."

Ammarh Lina stated:

"God is your healer Nana."

Adotey Godwin stated:

"Hmmm, it's sad but we thank God u had the money to go through this successfully. Best wishes."

Harriet Arthur Wilson commented:

"May the healing of our father in heaven locate you Nana."

Kwame F Kwarko stated:

"Wondering why she has been going thru this and spending such an amount. Wish I can get half and help her kuraa."

Timothy Opoku Adonteng commented:

"I really love this lady. She has inspired herself. Good motivator for all."

Ibrahim Best commented:

"So sorry, Nana Ama."

Sarfo Manaf stated:

"Simple as abcd I have a man in my hometown he can work on that for you."

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, look adorable together. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

McBrown shares her success tips

Serial entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown also shared her success tips in a viral video. In the video, she stated that she couldn’t complete her education due to early morning classes.

She encouraged her fans to use their data to watch her videos, learn a trade or skill, and promote it for extra income.

McBrown says she won’t marry again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Ama McBrown’s response to rumours surrounding her marriage.

The celebrity mother confirmed that she would not marry again but shared that she plans to have more children in the future.

Her statement sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

