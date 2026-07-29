Ghana face WAFCON 2026 debutants Cape Verde in their tournament opener, with the Black Queens yet to lose against a first-time qualifier

Doris Boaduwaa leads the attack after scoring three goals in in her last two matches for the senior women's national team

Coach Kim Lars Björkegren has named a settled starting XI with Cynthia Konlan in goal and captain Portia Boakye anchoring the defence

Ghana's Black Queens have unveiled their starting XI for their opening match of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) against tournament debutants Cape Verde in Cassablanca.

The selected side blends experience with attacking quality as Ghana targets the perfect start to its WAFCON campaign.

The Black Queens will also be eager to maintain their impressive record against nations making their first appearance at the continental tournament.

The Black Queens are in search of a perfect start to the 2026 WAFCON when they face debutants Cape Verde on July 29, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Confirmed Black Queens Lineup vs Cape Verde

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has entrusted Cynthia Konlan with goalkeeping duties, with Josephine Afua Bonsu Kyerewaa, captain Portia Boakye, Susan Ama Duah, and Benedicte Simon forming the defensive line.

Grace Asantewaa and Jennifer Cudjoe will anchor the midfield, while Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah is expected to provide the creative spark in the No. 10 role.

Princess Marfo and Alice Kusi will attack from the wings, with in-form striker Doris Boaduwaa leading Ghana's frontline.

Below is Ghana's starting lineup, as shared on X:

Boaduwaa heads into the tournament full of confidence after a superb qualifying campaign.

She scored once in the first leg against Egypt before completing a hat-trick in the return fixture as the Black Queens cruised to a 4-0 victory. Ghana sealed qualification with an emphatic 7-0 aggregate triumph.

Ghana's impressive record against WAFCON debutants

The encounter against Cape Verde will be the ninth time Ghana has faced a tournament debutant at WAFCON, including the inaugural 1998 edition when every participating nation was making its first appearance.

Ghana vs Cape Verde: Confirmed Black Queens Lineup for WAFCON 2026 Opener. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

According to CAF Online, the Black Queens are unbeaten in their previous eight matches against first-time participants.

They have scored 25 goals at an average of 3.13 per game while conceding just six.

Since 2000, Ghana have won all four meetings against debutants, highlighting their dominance in such fixtures.

Cape Verde will be hoping to rewrite history, but the Black Queens have every reason to believe they can begin their campaign with another winning start.

How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previewed Ghana's opening match against Cape Verde at the 2026 WAFCON.

Only two free-to-air TV stations have confirmed they will broadcast the game in Ghana, with GTV's coverage still yet to be confirmed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh