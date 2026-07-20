Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media after news of Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence broke on Monday, July 20, 2026

The media personality's celebratory post referenced a long-running and very public feud between the two personalities

Wontumi was found guilty on charges linked to illegal mining activities, including unlawfully assigning mineral rights in Ghana's Western Region

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has gone public with a celebratory reaction after Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the High Court on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Afia Schwarzenegger 'jubilates' over Chairman Wontumi's 20-year jail term with her latest post. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger, @wontumi961fm

Source: Facebook

Shortly after the verdict made headlines, Afia Schwar posted a charged message on social media that many read as a direct nod to the pair's bitter and well-documented history.

"THE LAW IS THE LAW... HIS NAME IS KOJO AGYEI, AND HE'S MY GUARDIAN ANGEL OF VENGEANCE... YOU'VE NOT SEEN ANYTHING YET!!!!" she wrote.

See Afia Schwarzenegger's TikTok post after Wontumi's conviction below:

Afia Schwarzenegger and Wontumi's feud history

The two have been locked in a very public war of words for years, playing out across television, radio, and social media. The conflict escalated when Afia made claims about Wontumi's private life during a television programme, including allegations about an affair, which led to legal consequences for her.

In 2022, an Accra High Court ruled that her comments were defamatory and awarded damages against her. The dispute took a further unusual turn when Afia sought intervention at the Nogokpo shrine in an effort to resolve the matter. A contempt citation followed after she failed to comply with certain court orders, though the Tema High Court later replaced a potential jail term with a GH¢60,000 fine and a 36-month good behaviour bond.

Chairman Wontumi found guilty of illegal mining charges

Wontumi's sentencing is unrelated to his feud with Afia. The High Court found him guilty on charges connected to illegal mining activities, specifically that he and his company unlawfully assigned mineral rights and facilitated unlicensed mining operations at a site in Ghana's Western Region.

The 20-year sentence marks a significant legal reckoning for one of the country's most prominent political figures at the regional level.

Video of Wontumi being escorted to jail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had been captured being escorted out of the Accra High Court in a police vehicle following the sentencing.

The Accra High Court handed down a 20-year hard-labour sentence and a fine of 10,000 penalty units to Chairman Wontumi.

Source: YEN.com.gh