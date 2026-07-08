Mzbel responded after Korle Bu Teaching Hospital issued a press release over her viral claims

She said many Ghanaians had shared similar experiences since her emotional video

The singer called for reforms to ensure all patients receive dignified healthcare

Mzbel has responded after Korle Bu Teaching Hospital issued a press release seeking clarification on claims she made following the death of her sister, Laila.

Mzbel appeals for meaningful healthcare reforms after responding to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's press release. Image credit: DailyGraphicOnline/1zblogs (X).

Source: Twitter

The veteran musician went viral after accusing the hospital of failing to provide a bed for her sister's emergency treatment.

Her emotional video sparked widespread debate and prompted many Ghanaians to share similar experiences with the country's public healthcare system.

On July 7, 2026, Korle Bu released a statement addressing the allegations and requesting further details about the incident.

Mzbel calls for healthcare reform

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Mzbel thanked the hospital for its condolences but maintained that she spoke out because of her painful experience.

"My intention has never been to attack any institution or damage anyone's reputation. I spoke because I lost my sister under circumstances that no family should ever have to endure."

Mzbel said she had since received hundreds of messages from families who claimed they had experienced similar situations in public hospitals.

She urged authorities to improve Ghana's healthcare system, saying every citizen deserves timely and dignified care regardless of their financial status.

The Instagram post of Mzbel's appeal to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is shown below.

Korle Bu records cardiac surgery milestone

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Cardiothoracic Centre at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital successfully performed its first two off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting procedures.

The achievement marked another major milestone in Ghana's cardiac healthcare and reduced the need for some patients to seek complex heart treatment abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh