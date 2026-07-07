Nollywood star Destiny Etiko shared a video appealing for financial support for her colleague Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is battling cancer

Nkachukwu Anijekwu indicated in the clip that her cancer has spread to her bones, requiring radiation and further surgery that her family cannot afford

The ailing actress tearfully pleaded with Nigerians to donate any amount to help fund her treatment

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Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has stepped up for a struggling colleague, sharing a deeply emotional video to rally public support for upcoming actress Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is fighting a worsening battle with cancer.

Destiny Etiko Begs Fans to Help Actress Nkachukwu Anijekwu Fight Cancer

Source: Instagram

In the clip Etiko posted to her Instagram page, Nkachukwu, also known as Cynthia, opened up about the toll the illness has taken on her body and her family's finances.

She explained that she was first diagnosed in 2023, underwent surgery and chemotherapy, only for the cancer to return with greater severity.

"Good evening, Nigerians. My name is Cynthia. I was diagnosed with cancer in 2023. And I did my surgery. I took chemo. But later, it came back again, and I've been in and out of the hospital. The recent check-up news, the doctor said that it has reached my bone. And the treatment now is higher. I spend 600 and something a month now. And it's not an easy thing," she said in the video.

Nkachukwu Anijekwu's desperate plea for help

Fighting back tears throughout the recording, Cynthia described how her condition has deteriorated to the point where radiation and additional surgery are now necessary, costs her family is simply unable to bear. Her appeal was raw and direct.

"Please, I need to live. I need to survive. I'm asking Nigerians to please help me. Anyone that can help, please, I need help. Your one Naira, your two Naira can add up to something reasonable for me to take the proper treatment for this cancer. I'm begging you, please help me," she said.

Destiny Etiko raises the alarm

Alongside the video, Destiny Etiko added her own urgent message, describing the situation as critical and calling on her followers to act.

"She made this video today, please find it in your heart to offer her help. Nothing is too small. She is an upcoming Nollywood actress. Nkachukwu Anijekwu. Her condition is very critical now," Etiko wrote.

Watch the Instagram video of Nkachwukwu's appeal below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's appeal for Nkachukwu

The post drew widespread attention, with many fans moved by the sincerity of Cynthia's appeal and Etiko's willingness to use her platform to amplify it.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Uche Ogbodo's three-year marriage faces scrutiny

In other Nollywood news, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris, have sparked marriage trouble speculation after fans noticed the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram

Screenshots of their Instagram pages went viral on blogs, showing the two no longer follow each other, a sharp contrast to their history of affectionate posts

The couple married on January 5, 2023, in Imo State, making the sudden social media rift all the more surprising to their fans

Source: YEN.com.gh