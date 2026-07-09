Peggy Ovire hinted at the finalisation of her divorce from Frederick Leonard via Instagram and Snapchat posts on July 8 and 9, 2026

Fans flooded Frederick Leonard's Instagram page with messages of support following Ovire's posts, and the actor personally responded to thank them

Ovire had previously accused Leonard of infidelity and failing to appear in court on two occasions during the dissolution proceedings

Frederick Leonard has received an outpouring of fan support after his estranged wife, actress Peggy Ovire, publicly suggested their divorce is now finalised.

Frederick Leonard Gets Fan Support After Peggy Ovire Hints at Divorce Finalisation

Source: Facebook

Ovire first hinted at the development on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, sharing posts that appeared to celebrate the occasion.

The following day, she posted a video on Snapchat with the caption "Miss Peggy Ovire," dropping her married name in what many interpreted as a definitive signal that the marriage had officially come to an end.

The posts prompted fans and supporters to head straight to Leonard's Instagram page to rally behind the Nollywood actor and filmmaker.

Leonard was visibly touched by the response, personally replying to several of the messages and expressing his gratitude for the kind words.

Peggy Ovire's earlier accusations against Frederick Leonard

The split has been anything but quiet. Ovire had earlier gone public with serious allegations against Leonard, accusing him of carrying on an affair with a married woman.

She also called him out for repeatedly failing to show up to court for the divorce proceedings, noting that he had sent his lawyer in his place on two separate occasions. She urged him to be present in person at the next scheduled hearing on 23 June.

Ironically, Ovire claimed it was Leonard who initiated the divorce in the first place, making his absence from court all the more pointed in the eyes of observers.

The couple had gone public with their relationship in 2022 before marrying later that same year, making their union relatively short-lived.

Frederick Leonard yet to issue a statement

At the time of publication, neither Frederick Leonard nor anyone representing him had released an official statement addressing the reported separation or responding to Ovire's claims.

His interactions with fans on Instagram remain the closest thing to a public acknowledgement of the situation from his side.

Source: YEN.com.gh