Jude Okoye has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Peter from performing P-Square songs

Jude claims he solely owns P-Square and only employed Peter as a dancer

Peter pushed back, insisting he and Paul brought Jude into the music business

Jude Okoye has filed a lawsuit against his younger brother, Peter Okoye, seeking to stop him from performing P-Square songs, in the latest escalation of the long-running family feud.

Jude Okoye files a lawsuit seeking to stop Peter Okoye from performing P-Square songs, claiming sole ownership of the brand. Image credit: Jude Okoye/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

Jude, who joined the group as a manager in 2005, is claiming he discovered and solely owns P-Square, and that Peter was only ever employed as a dancer within the group.

Their twin brother, Paul Okoye, is backing the lawsuit.

Peter and Paul had actually started performing together as far back as 1997, singing in an a cappella group at their secondary school in Jos, before eventually releasing their debut album, Last Nite, in 2003 under the Timbuk2 Music Label.

Peter discloses fresh lawsuit in tell-all video

Peter disclosed the lawsuit in the sixth instalment of his ongoing video series addressing the family dispute, describing it as a separate matter from the existing EFCC case involving Northside Music, in which he says he is only a witness.

He said:

"There's another court case. Jude served me a letter with the support of Paul that he is the P-Square. First thing they wanted to do was to stop me from performing P-Square's songs."

Peter directly disputed Jude's version of how the group came together, insisting he and Paul were the ones who brought Jude into the fold, not the other way round.

He said:

"You said you brought us to Lagos. Jude, we brought you to Lagos. I sold my car and paid for our first house. I still have the receipts. You and Paul ran away when there was nothing. I stayed back. Now, all of a sudden, you own Psquare."

The sixth instalment of Peter Okoye's tell-all video series, in which he discloses that he has been sued to stop performing P-Square songs, is below.

Ghanaians and Nigerians react to the lawsuit

The lawsuit has triggered a wave of reactions online, with many social media users expressing disbelief at the extent to which the family dispute has escalated.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Zynex wrote:

"Paul allowed Jude to manipulate and use him, he knows the truth but choose to be blinded by selfishness."

Blavkboy said:

"This one never still tell una say na Jude be the Judas…. Make Peter stop to dey perform he own songs omo water think pass this blood o shuuuu"

cruel Kian indicated:

"Stil speechless about this whole drama ngl, blood really ain't nothing these days"

Kofi TheFrnD commented:

"Who would have thought such a mess would have occured in this big 2026 that's almost at it's end choi"

dEJiBabs added:

"Interesting, but there are many clips of him doing more than dancing. I mean e actually sang a whole lot too. This is really getting intersting & I never imagined that blood brothers can be this bitter towards one another. I can only pray for you guys to finding healing"

M. C Ugwummadu Esq exclaimed:

"An honest question for biologist. Is it possible that twins can have different fathers? Right now, am beginning to doubt the twinshood of Peter and Paul Okoye."

Voiceoftruth wrote:

"This guy is a pure embarrassment, shey this guy no get wife or friends wey go advice am so? Ahhh God forbid bad thing elder brother turning into a monster and a destroyer of it's own siblings"

Jude Okoye's ex-lawyer weighs in on the feud

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Jude Okoye's former lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, stepped forward to question why Peter was airing the family dispute publicly rather than letting the courts resolve it.

Effiong confirmed his firm had handled the early stages of Jude's legal defence, securing his bail before the Federal High Court in September 2024, and stressed that Jude had not been convicted of any crime and remained entitled to the presumption of innocence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh