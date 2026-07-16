Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda broke down during a Live session, alleging he spent $4 million on a Lagos property that turned out to be stolen

The disturbed Afrobeats star claimed the seller vanished after collecting payment, leaving him with neither the property nor his money

Bella Shmurda said he has engaged a lawyer to investigate the disputed transaction, though no official statement has been issued by authorities

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Bella Shmurda has gone public with a distressing claim that he lost $4 million after unknowingly purchasing stolen property in Lagos.

Nigerian Singer Bella Shmurda alleges a $4 million property scam, saying he unknowingly bought stolen Lagos property. Image credit: Punch Newspaper

Source: Facebook

The singer made the revelation during an emotional Instagram Live session, visibly fighting back tears as he appealed to the Nigerian public for help.

He said he had poured every dollar of his own hard-earned savings into what he believed was a legitimate real estate deal, only to later discover that the person who sold it to him had no legal right to the property.

"Nigeria, I need your help. I'm not doing okay right now. I spent $4 million of my own hard-earned money, only to find out I bought stolen property," he said during the broadcast.

Bella Shmurda's $4 Million property ordeal

According to the Nigerian singer, things took a worse turn when the seller vanished entirely after the payment had been made, cutting off any route to recovering either the money or the property.

"And now the seller has disappeared. Please, help me. Someone step in. I've got nothing left," he added.

Bella Shmurda made clear just how significant the loss is to him personally, describing the funds as the product of years of grinding in the music industry.

"I worked for years for this. I can't lose $4 million like that," he lamented.

The singer disclosed that he has since reached out to legal counsel to begin untangling the situation.

"I just contacted my lawyer for further investigation," he said, suggesting the process is still in its early stages.

Bella Shmurda stopped short of naming the individual he alleges sold him the fraudulent property, and offered no specifics about the location or ownership history of the real estate in question.

At the time of his livestream, neither law enforcement authorities nor anyone connected to the alleged transaction had issued a public statement, meaning the claims remain unverified.

Social media has since been flooded with reactions from fans, with many expressing sympathy for the singer and urging him to exhaust every legal option available to him.

Others have called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of the deal.

The Facebook post announcing Bella Shmurda's alleged scam is below:

Bella Shmurda features in new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician AraTheJay released the music video for his song "Fire," featuring Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda.

The collaboration not only garnered significant attention from fans but also highlighted AraTheJay's rising prominence in the music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh