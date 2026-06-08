Popular Nigerian-British singer and Grammy winner Talay Riley has been reported dead at the age of 35

He is believed to have passed away after he was stabbed in an incident in East London on June 5, 2026

Tributes to Riley have since poured in from fans and loved ones, sparking sadness on the internet

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Nigerian-British singer and songwriter Talay Riley, born Mark Olayinka Orabiyi, has died at the age of 35.

Popular Nigerian singer Talay Riley is reported dead at the age of 35 following a stabbing incident. Image credit: PulseNigeria, The Sun Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to several reports, the talented artist passed on following a fatal stabbing incident in East London.

The attack is said to have happened in the garden of a property on Rayleigh Road, Pankhurst Avenue area, after emergency services were called to reports of the incident on Friday, June 5, 2026.

A report by The Sun Nigeria indicated that police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and found the songwriter with multiple stab wounds.

Unfortunately, despite several efforts to save his life, Talay Riley was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, another man was also found with multiple stab wounds and was also rushed to the hospital, and his current condition has been reported as non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, police updates have indicated that two men aged 27 and 24, and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested near the scene on suspicion of murder.

However, the 24-year-old man and the woman were later released with no further action, while the 27-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The X post announcing Talay Riley's death is below:

Who is Talay Riley?

Talay Riley was widely known in the music industry as both a singer and a songwriter, who once won a Grammy award.

He has worked with international stars including Dua Lipa, Usher, Britney Spears, Craig David, Chipmunk, and many others.

The young talent contributed to several major songs, including global hits such as Young Dumb & Broke, Who Do You Love, and Lights On.

Tributes have poured in from his fans and loved ones after reports about his death emerged, causing massive sadness on social media.

A YouTube video of Talay Riley performing on stage is below:

Talay Riley's death sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emerged that Talay Riley had passed away.

Dr Klo wrote:

"Stab? In London? Imagine I leave Nigeria only to be stabbed abroad."

Duvha wrote:

"Young people are dying, and it's sad. May his soul rest in peace."

Kaka wrote:

"Tragic loss, Talay Riley was a proper talent… who gave us bangers and wrote hits for the biggest names. Gone way too soon at 35 from senseless violence in London. Rest in power, king. Your music and legacy live on. Condolences to his family, friends and the whole UK music scene. "

Dave wrote:

"35 is too young. Talay had real talent — from “Oopsy Daisy” to writing for big names. The world lost a gifted one today. RIP."

Mona wrote:

"MAY GOD grant the family of the deceased, comfort and grace, now and in time to come forevermore."

Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo passes away, causing sadness online. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on May 12, 2026, fans and the movie industry were thrown into mourning after reports emerged that Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo had passed away.

According to reports, the Nigerian actor, who featured in many blockbuster movies, had died at the age of 40 in Lagos on May 11, 2026, with videos showing him looking frail in his last days.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh