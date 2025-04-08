AraTheJay has released a new visualiser for his song Fire which features popular Nigerian singer Bella Schmurda, and the video incorporates beautiful visuals

The musician dropped the song a few weeks ago, and it received rave reviews from colleagues in the music industry and fans

Many Ghanaians have now reacted to the visualiser, which was shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper on his Instagram page, and they were impressed with the footage

Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay has released a new visualiser for his latest single, Fire, which features Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda. The video, shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, has received positive reactions from fans impressed by the visuals and overall quality.

The song, which dropped on March 28, 2025, is already gaining traction across streaming platforms.

It blends Afrobeats and street-hop influences, which gives the tune a catchy and energetic vibe. AraTheJay delivers smooth vocals, while Bella Shmurda adds his recognisable street-style delivery.

The visualiser matches the energy of the song, using vibrant colours and clean transitions to enhance the listening experience. Fans have praised the visuals and AraTheJay's strive for greatness in the music scene.

Since its release, Fire has received strong support from fans and industry players. Many have pointed out the chemistry between the two musicians, noting that their collaboration works well.

The track has also been commended for its high-quality production and its unique sound. AraTheJay has often incorporated diverse sounds in his songs, creating a name for himself.

AraTheJay is one of Ghana’s breakout acts of 2024. Teaming up with Bella Shmurda has expanded his reach and increased excitement around his music.

The collaboration has been regarded as a smart move that benefits both artistes, especially as fans across Ghana and Nigeria continue to stream the song and watch the visualiser.

Ghanaians praise AraTheJay

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PhilipBoadi120 said:

"Dhope guy I love your music very much bro."

cliffparisss commented:

"Whatever be coming,g we go face am with a full stop."

Holiday85592909 said:

·"@arathejay you said it all. You be too much."

Cixcode commented"

"Big Shakur, Journey of a thousand miles begin with a step."

thegr8miles_ said:

"Congratulations Man, Bella Is Great Musician and Speak life to the youth. Big Win For You And Ghana."

Styllish5 commented:

"Nimo you are good singer.. Ghanaians dey sleep on you .. I’m a real big fun of you #Atinga."

dennis_eyram said:

"Hi Aratejay, I’m a big fan of your music now!! You’re very, very talented."

gh_dhebrown commented:

"Chale, why u no wan make we download ur music for Audiomack Abi … more Vhim.😂"

