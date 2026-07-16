Nigerian gospel minister Abbey Ojomu married Pastor Olusanmi Odujoko in a beautiful ceremony attended by family and friends

Photos and videos from the wedding surfaced on social media on July 15, 2026, showing the couple glowing with joy on their special day

Fans and gospel personalities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, calling the union a testimony of God's faithfulness

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Nigerian gospel worship leader Abbey Ojomu has officially entered a new chapter of her life, exchanging vows with Pastor Olusanmi Odujoko in a ceremony that has set the Christian community abuzz with joy.

Nigerian gospel minstrel Abbey Ojomu ties the knot in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony on July 15, 2026. Image credit: Abbey Ojomu

Source: Facebook

Photos and videos from the celebration began circulating on social media on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, after TikTok account Gospel View Gh shared footage of the wedding event.

The clips showed the couple radiating happiness throughout the occasion, surrounded by family members, close friends, and fellow ministers who gathered to witness the union.

The wedding caught many of Ojomu's followers off guard in the best possible way.

The Nigerian gospel singer has spent years building a reputation as one of Nigeria's most dedicated worship ministers, and news of her marriage quickly prompted congratulatory messages from fans and Christian leaders alike.

About Abbey Ojomu and her ministry

Ojomu is the convener of Qavah Ministry, a platform centred on prayer, worship, and spiritual development that has drawn thousands of believers across Nigeria and beyond.

Her music catalogue includes widely recognised songs such as "We Behold (Qavah Anthem)", "Pentecost", and "I Will Not Be Moved", which are regularly featured at Christian gatherings and worship services.

At the wedding, she looked radiant in her bridal attire, while Pastor Odujoko matched the occasion in a sharp suit as the two celebrated their love before their guests.

Witnesses described the ceremony as elegant, warm, and joyful.

See the wedding video that sparked the celebrations below:

Reactions to Abbey Ojomu's wedding

The announcement drew an outpouring of warm messages from fans across social media.

@Martha Bulirani wrote:

"Congratulations, ma'am 🔥🔥🔥"

@Han Nah said:

"Congratulations, ma'am, I am so happy for you"

@Keturah Denis commented:

"Wow, this is beautiful. Congratulations"

@Valentine Ngeh added:

"Congratulations, Mr and Mrs"

@Phoebe Shine declared:

"Congratulations to you mamaaaaaa 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️"

Peller and Javis announce wedding date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis announced their wedding date, set for August 1, 2026, in a creative Instagram video.

The couple's journey has garnered significant attention, marked by their traditional marriage rites and the heartfelt reactions from fans expressing joy over their upcoming union.

Source: YEN.com.gh