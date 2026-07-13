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JAPEL 2026: Peller and Jarvis Set Social Media Buzzing As They Unveil Wedding Date in Touching Video
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JAPEL 2026: Peller and Jarvis Set Social Media Buzzing As They Unveil Wedding Date in Touching Video

by  Grace Asare
3 min read
  • Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis revealed their wedding date as August 1, 2026, through a creative video posted on July 12
  • The couple completed their traditional marriage rites weeks earlier, with bride price and family introduction ceremonies drawing attention
  • The scripted wedding date video has gone viral online, with fans across Africa flooding the comments with congratulations and prayers

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Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis have officially set their wedding date, announcing that they will exchange vows on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Peller wedding date, Peller and Jarvis marriage, Nigerian content creators, August 1 2026 wedding, Peller and Jarvis engagement, traditional marriage rites Nigeria, social media wedding announcement
Nigerian streamers Peller and Jarvis set social media buzzing as they unveil their wedding date, set for August 1, 2026 in a touching video. Image credit: Peller
Source: Instagram

The pair, whose real names are Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, broke the news to their millions of followers through a cleverly scripted video posted on Instagram on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The creative clip quickly caught fire online, drawing praise not just for the news itself but for how the couple chose to share it.

Fans and fellow creators alike flooded the comment section to congratulate the duo and express their excitement about the upcoming ceremony.

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Peller pays Javis' bride price after proposal

The August 1 announcement is the latest milestone in a relationship that has played out very publicly in front of one of Nigeria's most engaged digital audiences.

Before confirming the wedding date, the couple had already completed their traditional marriage rites, with videos from the family introduction and bride price ceremony circulating widely online.

That followed Peller's viral proposal, which sparked a wave of excitement from supporters and celebrities when it first surfaced.

Despite occasional criticism and public speculation about their relationship over the years, Peller and Jarvis have remained steadfast, and that loyalty to each other has won them a loyal fanbase that treats every new chapter as a shared celebration.

The couple has not yet disclosed the venue or finer details of the ceremony, but anticipation is already building for what many expect will be a landmark event in Nigeria's digital entertainment space.

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Watch the wedding date announcement video that has set social media alight below:

Fan reactions to Javis and Peller's wedding announcement

The video pulled in warm and enthusiastic responses from across their community.

@springfoods_ wrote:

"Like play like play oo, before our very eyes from attempting to end his life- to breaking up, and now we're here. This is so beautiful to witness. The people we call children are getting marry 😅😅😅. Congratulations 🌹 🔥🙏"

@carderrecords said:

"The day is already blessed IJN 🤜"

@_daniwayne commented:

"Wow, nice creativity ❤️"

@mummygreatspace wrote:

"So beautiful.... I wish them all the beautiful things they desire"

@yetty_thrift_shoes_ declared:

"Olodo cannot do this o 👏👏👏 this is beautiful I must say 😄"

@ememfuro added:

"This is impressive 😂😂I love it🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎i wish them everything amazing 🙏"

Peller arrested after driving without number plate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nigerian streamer Peller got arrested, spending two days in police custody for driving a car without a number plate.

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Appeals for his release were made by fellow content creator Tunde Perry and Peller's management, as they navigate the situation amidst a lack of official confirmation from the Nigeria Police.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Grace Asare avatar

Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh

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