A young family of three reportedly died in a road crash, with RAS King sharing news of their passing on July 12, 2026

The deceased were Mrs Emelia Opoku Baah, 40, Michael Opoku, 30, and a 7-month-old baby, Obrempong Kodjo Nyantekyi Baah

The family's lying-in-state has been scheduled for August 1, 2026, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Ghana in Dansoman

A young Ghanaian family of three, including an infant of just seven months, has tragically lost their lives in a road crash, leaving loved ones and the wider community heartbroken.

A tragic road crash claim the lives of Ghanaian family members Mrs Emelia Opoku Baah, Michael, and a seven-month-old baby, Obrempong. Image credit: Reuters, RAS King/ Facebook

Source: UGC

News of the devastating incident was shared by RAS King on July 12, 2026.

According to the report, those who perished were Mrs Emelia Opoku Baah, aged 40, Michael Opoku, aged 30, and a baby boy, Obrempong Kodjo Nyantekyi Baah, who was only seven months old.

The loss has drawn an outpouring of grief from those who knew the family, as well as from strangers moved by the tragedy of three lives cut short at once, none more painfully than that of young Obrempong, who had barely had the chance to experience the world.

The family's loved ones have announced that a lying-in-state ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Emmanuel Presbyterian Church Ghana in Dansoman. Further details regarding the full funeral arrangements are expected to be communicated by the family in due course.

Car crash claiming family’s lives stirs reactions

News of the family's passing struck a deep chord online, with many people taking to social media to express their sorrow and condolences.

Sarah Dontoh wrote:

"Very sad 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Helen Godschild added:

"Prayers for the family 🙏."

Emmanuel Acheampong simply said:

"Painful."

Abraham Ayerh remarked:

"Oh hmm hmm what at all is going on."

Isaac Adams wrote:

"May their souls rest in peace."

YEN.com.gh extends sincere condolences to the extended family, friends, and all those mourning the loss of Mrs Emelia Opoku Baah, Michael Opoku, and little Obrempong Kodjo Nyantekyi Baah.

The Facebook post below contains photos of the three family members who tragically lost their lives in a road crash.

Two best friends perish in motorcycle accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a catastrophic road accident on the Somanya-Kpong Highway at Nuaso Newtown claimed the lives of two young friends, plunging the local community into grief.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Ebenezer Nartey, a commercial motorcycle (okada) rider, and his close companion, 23-year-old Tetteh Djornorbour, a driver.

The tragic incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at Monday, June 22, 2026, when Nartey was riding an unregistered Royal motorcycle from Somanya towards Kpong, with Djornorbour as his pillion passenger.

Source: YEN.com.gh