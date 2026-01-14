Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu, famed for her hit song Omije Ojumi, reportedly died on January 12, 2026, at age 49

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu, widely known for her hit song "Omije Ojumi," reportedly passed away on January 12, 2026, at the age of 49.

Gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu passes away at age 49 on January 12, 2026, in Lagos, Nigeria. Image credit: BunmiAkinnaanuAdeoye

Source: Facebook

A close family source first reported the singer’s death, Oluwayemisi Balogun Kollins Abosede, who confirmed the news in a viral Facebook post shared on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

"I received a call shortly before 12, inquiring if I had heard the news. Upon asking what it was, I was informed that Sis Bunmi had passed away. My immediate response was one of dismay. It is well, Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye II, I believe you are still sleeping," she wrote.

The news of Bunmi Akinnanu's death quickly went viral, prompting her family to release a statement to confirm the tragedy.

"With great sadness 💔😭, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye OMIJE OJUMI, [[who] passed away on 12th January, 2026, at Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest🙏," the statement, released by gospel singer Alayo Melody, read.

According to reports, Bunmi had battled health challenges in recent years, specifically an ailment with her leg, which she had tried for years to heal.

In late 2025, the gospel singer was seen in a viral video attending a church service at G.F. David Ministries in Ibadan, Oyo State, with her leg stretched out while prayers were offered for her recovery.

The footage stirred concern on social media, prompting many fans to offer her well-wishes and prayers for her recovery.

Below is the Instagram post confirming Bunmi Akinnanu’s death.

All about Bunmi Akinnanu

Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnanu rose to prominence following the release of her hit song Omije Ojumi in 2023.

She reportedly started her music career as a child singing in churches, but began her professional career as a banker.

Bunmi eventually left banking to return to her passion and achieved success in gospel music, gaining prominence throughout Nigeria.

Below is a TikTok video of Bunmi Akinnanu singing.

Reactions to Bunmi Akinnanu's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of gospel singer Binmu Akinnanu.

Samuel Kehinde said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace. This is too early anyway, but God rules over the affairs of men."

Omolade Omolade wrote:

"May God forgive your shortcomings and Almighty God grant you paradise."

Paul Sunday commented:

"She was a great voice in the gospel music world, now she’s no more. I bid her farewell."

