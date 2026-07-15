Frederick Gyan has completed a training phase at RAF Cosford in the United Kingdom, marking a major milestone in his career

Photos showed him in a Royal Air Force uniform surrounded by family members who travelled to celebrate the achievement with him

Fans of the former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the young man

Asamoah Gyan has another reason to beam with pride. His eldest son, Frederick Gyan, has completed a phase of his training at RAF Cosford in the United Kingdom, a significant step in what appears to be a promising career path connected to aviation and the Royal Air Force.

Former Black Stars player Asamoah Gyan's son, Frederick, achieves a major milestone after RAF Cosford training in the UK. Image credit: Asamoah Gyan, @andydotcom_gh

Source: Facebook

Pictures from the occasion, shared on Instagram by @andydotcom_gh on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, captured Frederick dressed in a full Royal Air Force uniform, flanked by family members who made the trip to mark the occasion with him.

The images quickly made the rounds online, drawing warm reactions from fans of the former Ghana captain.

While his father spent decades cementing his legacy as one of Africa's finest footballers, Frederick appears to be charting an entirely different course.

RAF Cosford, located in Shropshire, England, is one of the Royal Air Force's key training establishments, and completing a phase there marks a genuine achievement in military and aviation training.

The news has resonated strongly with Ghanaians, many of whom grew up watching Asamoah Gyan wear the Black Stars jersey and score some of the country's most memorable World Cup goals.

Seeing his son thrive on a completely different stage has clearly struck a chord.

See the Instagram post celebrating Frederick Gyan's RAF milestone below:

Reactions to Frederick Gyan's RAF achievement

Ghanaians took to social media to shower Frederick with congratulations.

@Sun Moon wrote:

"The real baby Jet"

@Nyameye Fabrics said:

"Nice one. Good to see children made their parents proud."

@Anthony Addae commented:

"Such a proud father! Am very proud of you, Baby Jet 👏👏👏."

@Samuel Opoku added:

"Every father must work hard to give his children a better life."

@Akwasi Sarfo wrote:

"Congratulations, Frederick."

@Abubakar Yakubu posted:

"Congratulations, May Allah bless you and your parents, aameen, keep it up"

@Michael Akyeampong declared:

"Congrats! Frederick. May the sky be your launch pad. Go for more academic laurels. We love and cherish you. We are proud of you."

@Vreni Kisseih added:

"Bravo, son, you made daddy proud."

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his 40th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's record scorer and one of Africa's most iconic footballers, celebrated his 40th birthday.

His journey from a promising young talent to a celebrated global sports figure is marked by extraordinary achievements and unforgettable moments that continue to resonate within the football community.

Source: YEN.com.gh