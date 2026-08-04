Peter Okoye shared a lengthy video on August 3 detailing how his brothers Paul and Jude allegedly schemed to strip him of his share of a property in Atlanta, USA

The P-Square star claimed Jude slapped him backstage at a show and later threatened to shoot him and his wife over the property dispute

Peter alleged that after he refused to sign documents liquidating his shares, Jude and Paul went on to create a new company, Northside Music, which excluded him

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Peter Okoye has broken his silence in extraordinary detail, sharing a video on August 3 that lays out what he describes as a calculated attempt by his brothers, Paul and Jude, to push him out of a jointly owned property in Atlanta, USA.

Peter Okoye accuses his brothers Paul and Jude of allegedly attempting to push him out of ownership of a US property. Image credit: @peterpsquare, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

The former P-Square star filmed the video indoors from what appears to be an upscale home foyer, interspersing his account with archival footage from 2015 that shows a tense exchange from roughly a decade ago which he said occurred in the aftermath of the dispute.

Peter Okoye details property dispute with siblings

Peter explains that around 2014, the three brothers agreed to divide their shared assets three ways, splitting properties that included a house in America and two wings of a duplex. Peter was allocated the US property, Jude took the furnished right wing of a duplex in Squareville, and Paul received the left wing.

Because Peter's share was considered higher in value due to a favourable exchange rate shift, they agreed to balance the books by paying Paul 30 million naira.

The situation unravelled when Peter Okoye returned from a trip abroad and received a message from a US-based realtor friend asking why the Atlanta property had been listed for sale without his knowledge. He confronted Jude backstage at a show, only to be met with a sudden slap in front of colleagues and clients. A scuffle nearly broke out before Peter told Jude on the spot that he was fired.

The drama escalated when Peter attended a lawyer's meeting expecting to formalise the 30 million naira payment to Paul. Instead, he was handed documents demanding he liquidate his shares in Nosa Entertainment and hand them over.

He refused to sign, and he claims Jude subsequently threatened to shoot him and his wife, a threat he recorded on his phone, which was the 2015 video he showed to fans labelled part 5.

He states he also reported an earlier threat to a governor, after which Jude posted an image of three guns on social media with a threatening caption.

Peter Okoye's allegations against his brothers

Peter Okoye says that once he secured the Atlanta property through an existing resolution document, Jude's wife was reportedly turned away when she tried to access the apartment. He also alleges that during the period of dispute, funding for his house, being built through Nosa Entertainment money, was quietly cut off. He points to the creation of Nosa Music as proof that Jude and Paul sought to sideline him entirely, noting that Jude's wife was made a shareholder in the new entity.

Watch the Instagram video of Peter Okoye's full account of the property dispute below.

Fan reactions to Peter Okoye's brother's exposé

The video drew an outpouring of responses from fans.

@solomonbbuchi wrote:

"What???!! That gun part is crazy. Jesus."

@ada_ijoro said:

"🧡 💔 💔 This is not good at all"

@kizbrizzy commented:

"Two against one in the same family is always painful."

@wickedvybe added:

"The way he said 'My own twin brother', this gat me 🥺"

@chaggaempress declared:

"Jude is the problem, I swear"

Jude Okoye pushes back at Peter Okoye

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Okoye slammed his brother Peter Okoye for making unsubstantiated allegations against him.

In a video, he dismissed fresh allegations from his younger brother that he diverted more than $1.2 million in music royalties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh