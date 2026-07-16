Popular movie star Seputla Sebogodi passed away on July 15, 2026, following complications related to diabetes

The veteran actor built a well-celebrated career across generations, featuring in a lot of blockbuster movies

His family remembered Sebogodi as a devoted father, mentor, and creative giant who inspired generations of actors

South Africa's entertainment industry is grieving the death of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, who died on the evening of July 15, 2026, after complications from diabetes.

Veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi dies at 65 after four decades of excellence. Image credit: Seputla Sebogodi

Source: Facebook

His family confirmed the news in a formal statement, triggering an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and the wider creative community.

Seputla Sebogodi was widely considered one of South Africa's finest performers, having spent more than four decades building a body of work that stretched across television, film, and theatre.

His ability to inhabit complex characters across different genres made him a household name and earned him the deep respect of fellow artists.

Seputla Sebogodi's career in TV and film

On television, the veteran actor left a lasting mark through roles in some of South Africa's most-watched productions.

His portrayal of Kenneth Mashaba in *Generations* remains among his best-remembered works, but his credits also include "Scandal", "Rhythm City", "Suburban Bliss", "Bophelo ke Semphekgo", and "The Republic", reflecting the range that defined his career.

His reach extended beyond the small screen. In 2022, Sebogodi appeared in the historical epic "The Woman King", bringing his talent to an international audience and reinforcing his standing as one of the continent's premier acting talents.

His stage career was equally distinguished. Productions such as "Waiting for Godot", "The Rivonia Trial", "Big Dada", and "Once a Pirate" showcased a performer who was just as compelling in front of a live audience as he was before a camera.

Family pays tribute to Sebogodi

In their statement, Seputla Sebogodi's family described him as a devoted father and mentor whose influence reached well beyond his screen appearances.

They expressed deep gratitude for the love and messages of support received since his passing, while asking for privacy during what they called an incredibly difficult time.

Tributes from actors, filmmakers, and production companies flooded social media in the hours that followed, with many crediting Sebogodi as a trailblazer who opened doors and raised the standard for performers across the country.

Several described how his dedication to the craft had inspired them to pursue careers in film and theatre.

Seputla Sebogodi's contributions to African cinema and the performing arts remain a permanent part of the industry's history.

The Facebook post announcing Seputla Sebogodi's death is below:

Nollywood actor Elegbeje Ado dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the life and legacy of veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Elegbeje Ado, who passed away on June 29, 2026, after a brief illness.

His transition from a celebrated movie star to a pastor producing gospel films showcases his profound personal transformation and lasting impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Elegbeje Ado, revered for his roles in Yoruba cinema, left behind a legacy filled with heartfelt performances that resonated deeply with audiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh