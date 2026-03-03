Veteran actor Paa George has denied rumours making the rounds on social media that he had passed away

Rumours of the Kumawood ace's supposed demise surfaced online on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

However, Paa George called a blogger to debunk the rumours, stating that he was still very much alive

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Ghanaian actor George Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Paa George, has debunked rumours of his passing.

Reports surfaced on social media on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that the Kumawood elder had passed away, leading to sadness among a section of online users.

Veteran actor Paa George speaks amid rumours that he has passed away. Photo source: @kumawoodtv

Source: Instagram

However, in a quick rebuttal, Paa George has stated that he had not passed away but is very much alive.

Speaking in a quick chat with De Prince TV, the Kumawood veteran asked the blogger if he had not heard the rumours of his passing.

When the blogger answered in the negative, Paa George noted the rumours were circulating online, with people even sharing rest in peace messages for him.

"Have you not heard of my passing with people giving me rest in peace?," he asked amid laughter.

The blogger prayed against any such occurrence before ending the call with Paa George.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Paa George's movie acting career in Ghana

Born on May 10, 1937, Paa George is 88 and would be turning 89 in about eight weeks.

One of Ghana's longest-standing screen personalities, Paa George, started his acting career in 1963 and regularly featured in the popular drama show Concert Party with Agya Ntow, Apatsi, Bob Vans, Lord Bob Cole, and Appiah Agyekum. He was a member of the Ebibiman drama group.

He further gained mainstream prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s after starring in countless movies alongside other veteran movie stars like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Nana Ama McBrown, Kyeiwaa, Michael Afranie, Bill Asamoah, and others.

Watch a YouTube video of one of Paa George's movies below:

The actor, who once claimed to have fathered over 20 children with eight different women, was later less present in the local movies after young stars like Kwaku Manu and Lil Win emerged.

In past interviews, Paa George shared that he was facing financial struggles and that President John Dramani Mahama had helped some struggling veteran actors and the wives of some deceased actors. He also commended the president for taking good care of him financially.

A few months ago, Paa George made a rare public appearance to receive a major honour as part of the Ashanti Festival celebrations.

A delegation led by Bill Asamoah presented the veteran actor with a citation on behalf of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Veteran actor Paa George makes a rare public appearance as he receives a big honour. Photo source: SHINY CREATIONS

Source: Youtube

Actor Omar Captan resurfaces after long hiatus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ace actor Omar Sheriff Captan had made a rare public appearance in Ghana after many years out of the mainstream movie scene.

In a video, the veteran actor was spotted at his Kumawood colleague Dr Likee's event on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Omar Sheriff Captan's rare public sighting triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh