Ghanaian seer Karma President made a prophecy about social media couple Peller and Jarvis months before their traditional marriage

The seer claimed the pair were not soulmates and predicted spiritual forces would eventually separate them despite their happiness

The old video resurfaced across social media after footage from the couple's traditional wedding ceremony began circulating online

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An old prophecy by Ghanaian seer Karma President, in which he declared that popular social media couple Peller and Jarvis were not destined to spend their lives together, has regained widespread attention following the pair's traditional wedding ceremony.

Karma President's old prophecy about Peller and Jarvis resurfaces after their marriage. Image credit: Zinny World, Karma President

Source: Facebook

The video, which was originally recorded months before the couple formalised their relationship, began recirculating across social media platforms after wedding footage from the ceremony spread online.

What Karma President said about Peller, Jarvis

In the recording, Karma President stated that Peller and Jarvis were not soulmates and predicted their relationship would run its course before the two eventually parted ways.

He advised them to limit their arrangement to a business partnership rather than pursue marriage, citing what he described as spiritual forces surrounding the union.

The seer went further, alleging that both families were aware of underlying spiritual concerns but chose not to intervene because of the financial success the couple had generated through their social media presence.

He also claimed that Jarvis was destined to marry a wealthy man who would not be Peller, and warned that family curses on both sides would ultimately drive them apart.

The prophecy was originally made in the context of Peller's car crash in Lagos, during a period when reports suggested the couple had briefly separated.

At the time, Karma President alleged that spiritual forces originating from Peller's maternal family had transferred his favour to Jarvis.

Public reaction to the resurfaced video

Since Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding ceremony, the old clip has spread rapidly, drawing divided opinion from social media users.

Some have urged the couple and their supporters to take the prophecy seriously, while others have dismissed it and extended goodwill to the newlyweds, arguing it is too early to draw any conclusions about the future of their marriage.

Neither Peller nor Jarvis has publicly addressed the resurfaced video.

The couple are expected to hold a white wedding ceremony in the coming days, with Peller having announced plans for a smaller and more private event.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

Karma President prophesies about Pete Edochie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a doom prophecy about veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie after his earlier prediction about Alexx Ekubo appeared fulfilled.

In a video, the Ghanaian seer gave the Nigerian movie star a direction, claiming his one leg is in the physical realm, and the other is in the world of the dead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh