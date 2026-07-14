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South Africa Confirms 32 African Countries on Its 2026 Visa-Free Entry List
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South Africa Confirms 32 African Countries on Its 2026 Visa-Free Entry List

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published its official visa exemption list, confirming citizens of 32 African countries can enter without a visa in 2026
  • Permitted stays range from 30 to 90 days depending on the traveller's nationality and the type of passport held
  • Several SADC member states feature on the list, with SADC laissez-passer holders also covered under a separate provision in the document

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South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has released its official visa exemption list for 2026, confirming that citizens of 32 African countries are eligible to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

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South Africa's government under Cyril Ramaphosa names 32 African countries on its visa free list for 2026. Photo source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The document, published by the Republic of South Africa, covers multiple passport categories including diplomatic, official, service, ordinary, and special passports. Permitted stays range from 30 to 90 days, depending on the traveller's nationality and passport type.

African countries on South Africa's visa-free list

The following African nations appear on South Africa's exemption list:

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Cape Verde announces 67 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa

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Here is the list of countries broken into bullet points:

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Botswana
  4. Cape Verde
  5. Congo
  6. Egypt
  7. Ethiopia
  8. Gabon
  9. Ghana
  10. Guinea
  11. Ivory Coast
  12. Kenya
  13. The Kingdom of Eswatini
  14. Lesotho
  15. Madagascar
  16. Malawi
  17. Mali
  18. Mauritius
  19. Morocco
  20. Mozambique
  21. Namibia
  22. Niger
  23. Nigeria
  24. Rwanda
  25. São Tomé and Príncipe
  26. Senegal
  27. Seychelles
  28. Tanzania
  29. Tunisia
  30. Uganda
  31. Zambia
  32. Zimbabwe

Several Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states are included on the list, which reflects longstanding regional travel agreements between South Africa and its neighbours. SADC laissez-passer holders are also accommodated under a separate provision within the document.

What travellers to South Africa should know?

While the exemption covers ordinary passport holders in most cases, not all entries on the list apply uniformly across passport categories.

For some nationalities, the visa-free arrangement is limited to diplomatic or official passport holders rather than ordinary travellers, meaning the benefit does not extend to the general public.

Visa fees are listed as applicable or not applicable depending on the country of origin and the passport category presented at the port of entry.

Read also

Turkey publishes list of 48 countries eligible to apply for its eVisa in 2026

Travellers are advised to verify the specific conditions attached to their passport type before departing, as requirements differ from one country to the next.

The complete visa exemption list, covering countries from A to Z, is publicly accessible through South Africa's Department of Home Affairs and its diplomatic missions abroad.

Similarly, Belgium published its official list of 59 visa-exempt countries, and only Mauritius and Seychelles made the cut from Africa.

Citizens of both Indian Ocean island nations can enter Belgium and the wider Schengen Area for up to 90 days without a standard visa.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application.

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa costing €90 before travelling to Spain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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