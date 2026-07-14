South Africa's Department of Home Affairs published its official visa exemption list, confirming citizens of 32 African countries can enter without a visa in 2026

Permitted stays range from 30 to 90 days depending on the traveller's nationality and the type of passport held

Several SADC member states feature on the list, with SADC laissez-passer holders also covered under a separate provision in the document

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South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has released its official visa exemption list for 2026, confirming that citizens of 32 African countries are eligible to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

South Africa's government under Cyril Ramaphosa names 32 African countries on its visa free list for 2026. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The document, published by the Republic of South Africa, covers multiple passport categories including diplomatic, official, service, ordinary, and special passports. Permitted stays range from 30 to 90 days, depending on the traveller's nationality and passport type.

African countries on South Africa's visa-free list

The following African nations appear on South Africa's exemption list:

Here is the list of countries broken into bullet points:

Algeria Angola Botswana Cape Verde Congo Egypt Ethiopia Gabon Ghana Guinea Ivory Coast Kenya The Kingdom of Eswatini Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Rwanda São Tomé and Príncipe Senegal Seychelles Tanzania Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Several Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states are included on the list, which reflects longstanding regional travel agreements between South Africa and its neighbours. SADC laissez-passer holders are also accommodated under a separate provision within the document.

What travellers to South Africa should know?

While the exemption covers ordinary passport holders in most cases, not all entries on the list apply uniformly across passport categories.

For some nationalities, the visa-free arrangement is limited to diplomatic or official passport holders rather than ordinary travellers, meaning the benefit does not extend to the general public.

Visa fees are listed as applicable or not applicable depending on the country of origin and the passport category presented at the port of entry.

Travellers are advised to verify the specific conditions attached to their passport type before departing, as requirements differ from one country to the next.

The complete visa exemption list, covering countries from A to Z, is publicly accessible through South Africa's Department of Home Affairs and its diplomatic missions abroad.

Similarly, Belgium published its official list of 59 visa-exempt countries, and only Mauritius and Seychelles made the cut from Africa.

Citizens of both Indian Ocean island nations can enter Belgium and the wider Schengen Area for up to 90 days without a standard visa.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application.

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa costing €90 before travelling to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh