Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Elegbeje Ado, known privately as Taiwo Adeshina, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026

Fellow Nigerian actor Kunle Afod confirmed that the Yoruba cinema legend died following a brief illness

The late actor had stepped away from secular films in later life to become a pastor and produce gospel movies

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Veteran Nollywood actor Elegbeje Ado, whose real name was Taiwo Adeshina, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2026, after a short illness, leaving colleagues, fans, and the broader Nigerian entertainment industry in mourning. He was 66.

Tributes pour in as veteran Nollywood Actor Elegbeje Ado reportedly dies on June 30, 2026, after a short illness. Image credit: @kunleafod

Source: Instagram

Nigerian actor Kunle Afod broke the news on Instagram, describing the late star as one of the legends of the Yoruba Nollywood industry.

"We regret to announce the passing of one of the legends of the Yoruba Nollywood industry, Baba Elegbeje Ado. Your immense contribution to the growth of Yoruba cinema, your talent, and the joy you brought to countless lives will never be forgotten," he said.

In his tribute, Kunle Afod praised Adeshina's immense contribution to the growth of Yoruba cinema and the joy he brought to countless lives.

"Thank you for the beautiful memories and the legacy you left behind. May your soul rest in perfect peace. Thank you for the beautiful memories and the legacy you left behind."

The Instagram post announcing Elegbeje Ado's death is below.

Elegbeje Ado abandons movies for Christ

Though he built his reputation playing complex Nollywood roles, including herbalists and traditional priests, Taiwo Adeshina eventually made a profound personal shift. In his later years, he stepped away from secular filmmaking altogether and entered Christian ministry, becoming a pastor. Rather than abandoning storytelling entirely, he channelled his talents into gospel films, including a production titled Egberun Odun, using cinema as a vehicle for faith.

Yoruba entertainment page Oshere ati Olorin Yoruba News paid tribute to the actor, describing him as a shining star who made audiences both laugh and cry with the power of his performances.

"He had fame, but his heart wanted something deeper," the tribute read.

The late actor earned his moniker, Elegbeje Ado, due to a role he played in a 1991 Nollywood classic.

Below is an Instagram video of Kunle Afod speaking with Elegbeje Ado.

Tributes pour in for Taiwo Adeshina

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments about the death of Elegbeje Ado as many pay tribute.

Lydia-Oluwatofunmi Osikanlu wrote:

"Taye was my bosom friend in the late 80s and the 90s. He was a bundle of gifts and talents. Elegbeje Ado was a different personae at different times, occasion and cases, he was a great crisis manager. As a Pastor, most of the known 'self acclaimed' pastors don't possess Taiwo's divine gifts. He would forever be missed by most of us who know exactly who he was. ADIEU TAIWO ADESHINA."

Radicalsaba Kamorudeen Saba said:

"Rip Elegbeje Ado. May his legacy live on."

Adetayo Faith Babatunde wrote:

"Thank God he obey before he die now he's in heaven straight ❤️ May your soul rest in peace daddy 🙏"

Adeola Aderibigbe added:

"May your gentle soul rest in peace😭😭😭😭😭"

Nollywood actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi, known for his role on Mount Zion’s ‘Abattoir’, reportedly dies on June 10, 2026. Image credit: JustGospel

Source: Facebook

Actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Omooba Oluwasegun Oyeyemi of Abattoir fame, reportedly died on June 10, 2026.

News of his passing went viral on June 30, 2026, marking another devastating loss for Mount Zion film ministry, which had recently lost two other cast members.

Source: YEN.com.gh