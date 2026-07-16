TikToker Asantewaa has reportedly been hospitalised after her breakup with AMG Armani and her public feud with her brother, Kay Verli

The report was shared by the blogger "We Love Ghana" who also alleged that the content creator was pregnant with her third child

The hospitalisation has caught the attention of many on social media, with many concerned Ghanaians sharing their mixed reactions

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Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has reportedly been hospitalised following her alleged breakup with her husband, AMG Armani, amid her ongoing family drama with her brother, Kay Verli.

TikToker Asantewaa is reportedly hospitalised amid her breakup with AMG Armani and her brother Kay Verli's drama. Image credit: Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

The report was shared by blogger "We Love Ghana", who posted a video showing the social media personality lying on a hospital bed while receiving medical attention. Although the exact nature of her condition has not been disclosed, the footage has sparked concern among fans and followers.

According to the report, Asantewaa is also pregnant with AMG Armani's child, making news of the alleged breakup even more emotional for many of her supporters.

The reported hospitalisation comes at a time when TikToker Asantewaa has been making headlines over her public fallout with her brother, Kay Verli.

The siblings have dominated social media in recent weeks after making claims and counterclaims about their relationship and upbringing, with the family dispute attracting widespread public attention.

Amid the controversy, Asantewaa opened up about the emotional struggles she has been facing, while old videos of Kay Verli praising her for supporting him and their siblings after the death of their mother also resurfaced online.

Following the circulation of the hospital video, social media has been divided. While many fans have expressed concern and wished her a speedy recovery, others think the whole brouhaha is for trends.

The X post announcing TikToker Asantewaa's hospitalisation is below:

Reactions to Asantewaa's video in the hospital

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of Asantewaa in the hospital surfaced.

@KofiBoaten29958:

"You people call Kumasi people all sorts of of names ... What's the meaning of all this ??? Must everything be put on the internet ! Ohh you people de3 daabi."

@DAgyengo:

"Ah, but Ghana paaa, they have broken up, so what make we do ......is she the first lady to ever experience that......"

@GaruSarkCess:

"Lol, upon all the fame she has, she still gets the mind to date a street boy who also has the same fame on the streets."

@Ohemaaconny042:

"Ahh, so she was really sorry to dle as she said during her live 😳."

AMG Armani spends time with sons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AMG Armani shared a video of himself spending quality time with his sons with Asantewaa.

The footage saw the artist at a playground have a daddy-son moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh