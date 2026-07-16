Kay Verli has shared a lengthy Snapchat message responding to his sister Asantewaa's emotional TikTok Live on July 15, 2026

Asantewaa has claimed her brother blocked her on social media and had a nurse turn her away when she visited him at Ridge Hospital

Kay Verli accused TikToker Asantewaa of repeatedly lying and said their mother confronted her shortly after the live session aired

The ongoing family dispute between Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and her brother, Kay Verli, has taken another dramatic turn after the latter shared a fresh message responding to his sister's emotional TikTok Live on July 15, 2026.

TikToker Asantewaa and Kay Verli's family feud deepens as her brother breaks his silence with a strong message after her emotional live session. image credit: Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

The public fallout between the siblings began shortly after Asantewaa announced that her relationship with musician AMG Armani, the father of her child, had come to an end.

Following the breakup announcement, Kay Verli criticised his sister on social media, accusing her of seeking public sympathy and questioning her actions.

Asantewaa speaks fallout with brother

Asantewaa later addressed the controversy during an emotional TikTok Live session on July 15, 2026. Fighting back tears, she confirmed that her relationship with AMG Armani had indeed ended before opening up about her strained relationship with her brother.

During the live broadcast, the popular TikToker alleged that Kay Verli had blocked and unfollowed her on social media without explanation.

She also claimed that when she visited him at Ridge Hospital during a previous admission, he instructed a nurse to deny her access to the ward and have her removed from the hospital.

Asantewaa insisted their family rift was genuine and not a publicity stunt, adding that because they had not spoken for months, her brother was not in a position to judge her relationship issues.

Kay Verli fires back at TikToker Asantewaa

Following those emotional claims, Kay Verli has now fired back with a lengthy message on Snapchat, defending himself and suggesting there was more to the story than what had been shared publicly.

In the Snapchat post, Kay Verli said he had always preferred to remain silent rather than engage in public arguments but felt compelled to speak because of what he described as repeated lies about him.

"I've always been the quiet type, and I always choose silence over explaining myself, and I guess it's never done me any good. I'm not having any back and forth or any drama with my sister, but all the lies spilt today, bruh... I'll speak up because she knows."

He also urged people not to mistake his silence for weakness, claiming those close to the family were aware of the truth.

"I'm the type that always wouldn't say a word, but please don't mistake my silence for weakness. Everyone who knows the real you is so disappointed by all the lies you're spilling."

Kay Verli went on to allege that a woman whom he described as Mum Akua's spoke to Asantewaa shortly after her TikTok Live and accused his sister of making false claims while crying on camera.

He further claimed that he had long wanted to explain what happened during his stay at the hospital and hinted that he would reveal more details about the incident in due course.

His latest Snapchat post has generated fresh reactions on social media, with many users taking sides.

The TikTok post of Kay Verli's response is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh