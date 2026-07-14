Asantewaa publicly confirmed the end of her relationship with her boyfriend and baby daddy, AMG Armani, during an emotional TikTok Live

Her brother, Kay Verli, has taken to social media to criticise her, accusing her of seeking public sympathy and using the breakup for online attention

Kay Verli also alleged that Asantewaa only spent time with her children when filming content, urging her to prioritise family over social media

Asantewaa's breakup announcement has taken an unexpected turn after her own brother, Kay Verli, publicly called her out over the way she handled the split.

TikToker Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, blasts her after her breakup with her baby daddy AMG Armani. Image credit: Asantewaa, Kay Verli

Source: Facebook

The popular Ghanaian TikToker confirmed the end of her relationship with AMG Armani, her boyfriend and baby daddy, during a TikTok Live after she shared a video of herself crying.

Instead of sympathy from her family, Kay Verli came forward with a stinging rebuke directed squarely at his sister.

Kay Verli accuses Asantewaa of playing victim

In a strongly worded social media post, Kay Verli took issue with what he described as a calculated play for public sympathy.

He argued that society is quick to assume the man is always at fault when a relationship breaks down, and that Armani's silence should not be mistaken for guilt.

Beyond defending Armani's character, Kay Verli also turned the spotlight on Asantewaa's role as a mother.

He claimed that the children from the relationship were well cared for by their father and questioned how much time Asantewaa genuinely spent with them outside of social media content creation.

He urged her to step away from the public eye, reflect on her priorities, and invest more of herself in her family.

"I would have said all of this to you myself, but it's quite unfortunate you don't listen to me, so maybe some of the people around you might tell you," he wrote.

His decision to go public rather than address the matter privately has itself become a talking point.

Some people online praised Kay Verli for his honesty and for offering a perspective that rarely gets heard in these situations.

Others, however, felt he overstepped, arguing that family disputes belong behind closed doors and that speaking out in this way only deepened the drama rather than resolving it.

The Facebook post showing Kay Verli's response to Asantewaa is below:

Reactions after Kay Verli blasted Asantewaa

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Kay Verli blasted his sister, and below are some of the reactions.

@sandra wrote:

"I won't be surprised if these people are chasing clout."

@ami wrote:

"I hope this is not true, because what is this?"

@jessica wrote:

"Take this off social media and go and settle at home."

Asantewaa speaks on sneaking out during SHS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa openly admitted to sneaking out of school to visit her boyfriend, ultimately suffering a significant decline in her grades.

Her experience resonates with many young individuals who grapple with balancing romantic interests and academic responsibilities, highlighting the challenges of adolescence.

Source: YEN.com.gh