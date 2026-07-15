AMG Armani has shared a video spending some quality time with his sons amid his breakup drama with Asantewaa

This came after the TikToker confirmed her separation from her baby daddy after she shared a video of herself in tears

The footage of AMG Armani and the two boys has caught attention, sparking reactions among fans on social media

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Popular Ghanaian artist AMG Armani has shared a heartwarming video of himself spending quality time with his sons amid the ongoing breakup drama with popular TikToker Asantewaa.

Ghanaian artist AMG Armani spends quality time with his sons amid TikToker Asantewaa's breakup drama. Image credit: AMG Armani, Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

The video, which has been circulating on social media, captured the father enjoying what appeared to be a fun-filled outing with the two boys at a playground.

The clip showed the children happily playing on the recreational equipment while AMG Armani stayed close by and joined in on some of the activities.

The cheerful moments come just days after Asantewaa publicly confirmed that her relationship with the father of her children had ende

d.

The breakup has dominated conversations on social media since the TikToker shared an emotional video of herself in tears, then confirmed during a TikTok Live session that she and AMG Armani were no longer together.

Since then, the former couple's separation has generated widespread reactions, with fans and several social media personalities weighing in on the situation.

The controversy took another turn when Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, publicly criticised her over the breakup, accusing her of seeking public sympathy and making claims about her role as a mother.

Asantewaa later responded with a strongly worded post, recalling sacrifices she said she had made for her brother over the years and expressing disappointment over his public remarks.

In the video, the father appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the outing with his sons. The children looked excited, with the family moments quickly attracting attention from followers as they dropped comments.

The TikTok video of AMG Armani spending quality time with his sons is below:

Reactions to AMG Armani's video with sons

The video drew a wave of comments, ranging from humorous to heartfelt.

@adwoalavinterofficial wrote:

"Asantewaa should send Armani money every month since he's a single father now cause being a single father in this country is not easy"

@AmgArmani replied:

"This comment got me 😄😂😄😄"

@Boymum said:

"She met you just yesterday and decided to give you two kids 👏"

@Dericanaj commented:

"Single father Armani"

@NanaEsi(lifestyle&weightloss) added:

"Please stay with Asantewaa, she is a good woman"

AMG Armani claps back after breakup announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AMG Armani seemingly responded after Asantewaa announced their breakup.

He joked on Snapchat that he now faces the challenge of finding a baby girl as a single man.

Source: YEN.com.gh