Asantewaa has posted and deleted a strongly worded message aimed at her brother, Kay Verli, after he publicly criticised her following her split from AMG Armani

Kay Verli had accused the TikToker of seeking public sympathy, detailing how the latter has refused to listen to him and questioned how much time she spent with her children

TikToker Asantewaa hit back, recalling how she financially supported her brother after they both lost their parents, including paying his school fees and making other sacrifices

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Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has fired back at her brother Kay Verli after he publicly weighed in on her breakup with baby daddy AMG Armani, sharing a scathing message that she later deleted.

TikToker Asantewaa fires back at her brother Kay Verli after criticisms over her breakup with AMG Armani.Image credit: Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs captured and reposted the now-deleted response on Tuesday, June 14, 2026, before Asantewaa took it down.

Kay Verli had sparked the row by publicly accusing his sister of pushing a negative narrative surrounding the split and suggesting that their children were being adequately cared for by their father.

He also raised questions about how frequently TikToker Asantewaa spent time with the kids, urging her to take stock of her behaviour.

TikToker Asantewaa hits back at Kay Verli

In her post, she reminded her brother of a painful chapter in their shared history, pointing out that after they both became orphans, she was the one who stepped up to support him financially, covering his school fees and his needs when no one else did.

She also disclosed how she stood by him during a case she knew nothing about.

TikToker Asantewaa wrote:

"The same victim player that got millions of enemies in the media because of your issue, I knew nothing about? The same victim player that was treated like a criminal in police custody with my pregnancy because of an issue I knew nothing about and still kept quiet?"

"Couldn't I play a victim then? The same victim player that took care of you and paid your fees when we both became orphans?"

"How dare you even intrude in my matter when you genuinely know nothing about it? With Genesis 12:3, I curse the day I decided to be a mother to such a disrespectful and heartless being of a biological sibling."

The post and delete have set social media abuzz, with many Ghanaians reacting to the rare public fallout between the siblings.

The Instagram post believed to have been shared by TikToker Asantewaa is below:

Reactions to Asantewaa's Kay Verli clap back

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Asantewaa clapped back at Kay Verli.

@naashika_brown wrote:

"Definitely something going on, reason why Kay didn’t wish her on her birthday hmmm asem oooo."

@joy_gyamfi wrote:

"Ahh, I thought it was one of their media trending dramas for views. Oh, is it serious?"

@_.gold.dusttt wrote:

"It’s not funny again."

AMG Armani claps back after breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AMG Armani clapped back after Asantewaa announced their breakup.

AMG Armani responded to the news on Snapchat, joking that he now faces a struggle finding a baby girl as a single man.

Source: YEN.com.gh