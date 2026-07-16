The Accra Circuit Court dismissed one charge against TikToker Camilla Alhassan but convicted her on another

Her lawyer explained that the court ruled it lacked jurisdiction over the electronic abuse charge linked to the case

The court sentenced the TikToker to one year in prison after finding her guilty of offensive public conduct

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TikToker Camilla Alhassan has escaped the maximum prison sentence she could have faced after the Accra Circuit Court handed her a one-year jail term over controversial remarks about President John Dramani Mahama.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan receives a one-year prison sentence after the Accra Circuit Court convicts her of offensive conduct. Image credit: Mahama/Dek360 Ghana/Camilla (Instagram & TikTok & X).

Source: TikTok

The development was confirmed by her lawyer, Kwadwo Gyamfi Bonsu, shortly after the ruling on Wednesday, July 16, 2026.

Camilla Alhassan appeared before the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 16, 2026, following allegations that she made false and offensive claims about President John Dramani Mahama in videos shared on TikTok.

After hearing the case, the court dismissed one of the charges but found her guilty of offensive conduct, sentencing her to one year in prison.

Court dismisses one charge against Camilla

Speaking after proceedings, Camilla Alhassan's lawyer, Kwadwo Gyamfi Bonsu, indicated that the Accra Circuit Court dismissed the electronic abuse charge after ruling that it lacked jurisdiction to hear that aspect of the case.

According to him, the court instead proceeded with the second count of offensive conduct, on which Alhassan was found guilty.

The lawyer explained that although the offence carries a maximum prison sentence of three years, the defence pleaded with the court to exercise leniency.

He said:

"On the second count of abusive conduct, she was found guilty by the court. Lawyers pleaded on the court's behalf to reduce the sentencing as such cases come with a maximum of three years' imprisonment."

He further disclosed:

"The court deemed that the attitude displayed by the defendant has become a nuisance in Ghana and wanted to use the sentence as a deterrent to others."

The lawyer's remarks outside the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Susana Eduful, is shown in the X post below.

Why was Camilla Alhassan jailed?

The conviction stems from videos Camilla Alhassan shared on TikTok in which she alleged, without evidence, that President John Dramani Mahama sacrificed 32 cows as part of rituals to secure victory in the 2024 general election.

She also claimed that the government's distribution of sanitary pads was intended to conceal the alleged sacrifices.

The court found her guilty of offensive conduct over the publications and sentenced her to one year in prison after she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Attorney General withdraws travel application

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Attorney General withdrew an application seeking to revoke former NAFCO CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab's travel permission.

Justice Francis Apanga Achibonga ruled that there was no existing order to set aside because Abdul-Wahab's court-approved return deadline of July 12, 2026, had already expired.

During proceedings, Abdul-Wahab's legal team also challenged prosecutors to produce evidence that their client had withdrawn funds from any frozen account.

Source: YEN.com.gh