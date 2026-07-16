An old video of TikToker Camilla Alhassan calling out Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh over unemployed nurses resurfaced after her sentencing

The clip, which was originally recorded on July 5, 2026, shows Camilla arguing that trained nurses were being left at home with no work and no salaries

Camilla was recently sentenced to 1 year in prison by an Accra High Court after pleading guilty to making defamatory remarks against President John Dramani Mahama

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An old video of TikToker Camilla Alhassan blasting Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh over the employment of nurses has resurfaced on social media following her recent sentencing, drawing widespread attention online.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan's old video blasting the Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh over unemployed nurses resurfaces after her one-year sentence. Image credit: Republic Media

Source: TikTok

The video, which was first recorded on July 5, 2026, shows Camilla Alhassan expressing frustration with what she described as the government's failure to employ nurses after they complete their training.

In the clip, she says she has repeatedly spoken about the issue, insisting that the Health Minister should employ these nurses.

According to her, even if the government cannot immediately pay salaries, they should still be employed so they can continue practising and developing their skills.

Camilla further claimed that some of these nurses struggle with basic procedures such as administering injections and what she described as "fusion".

She argued that employing them, with or without salaries, would help them gain practical experience

The resurfaced video came shortly after Camilla Alhassan was sentenced to 1 year in prison by an Accra High Court over a separate social media case, after she pleaded guilty to making defamatory remarks against President John Dramani Mahamah.

The TikTok video of Camilla Alhassan blasting Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is below:

Reactions to Camilla Alhassan blasting video

YEN.com.gh compiled social media commenta after Camilla Alhassan's video blasting Kwabena Mintah Akandoh is below.

@Amega wrote:

"You see where you will sleep today?"

@Henry indicated:

"Now you see where your so called boldness has ended you."

@Dannis wrote:

"Some of these TikTokers are doing too much."

Nigerian journalist Zainab Sodiq arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the State Security Service arrested journalist Zainab Sodiq on Wednesday, July 8, according to a statement by Nigeria's ICIR.

Sodiq was detained over possession of a drone she had while reporting on activist and Sahara Reporters founder Omoyele Sowore.

Source: YEN.com.gh