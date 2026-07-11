Camilla Alhassan, a 43-year-old Ghanaian TikToker, was arrested on Friday, July 10, 2026, over videos she posted about President Mahama

She pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news before Accra Circuit Court 1 on the same day as her arrest

Sentencing has been adjourned to Thursday, July 16, 2026, with the court ordering a pregnancy test before delivering its judgment

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Ghanaian TikToker Camilla Alhassan has pleaded guilty to charges of offensive conduct and publication of false news, following her arrest on Friday, July 10, 2026, over a series of social media videos in which she made unsubstantiated claims about President John Dramani Mahama.

TikToker Camilla Alhassan arrested, pleads guilty to false news charges over President John Dramani Mahama videos. Image credit: Camilla Alhassan, John Dramani Mahama

Source: TikTok

The 43-year-old content creator was arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 1 on the same day as her arrest, where she admitted guilt on all counts before Her Honour Emmanuella Asmah.

Despite the plea, sentencing was not delivered immediately. The court postponed the matter to Thursday, July 16, 2026, and directed that Alhassan undergo a pregnancy test ahead of that hearing. She has been remanded to prison custody in the interim.

The videos that led to her arrest

The case stems from a string of TikTok videos Camilla Alhassan posted in the wake of recent floods and fire disasters that struck parts of Accra.

In those videos, she alleged that President Mahama had sacrificed 32 cows to secure political power. She also claimed that a government effort to distribute sanitary pads to flood victims was intended to cover up those alleged sacrifices.

She also made other defamatory claims against the president. Neither claim was supported by any publicly available evidence, yet both spread widely across social media and generated considerable debate.

Before her arrest, Alhassan posted a further video in which she said a woman identifying herself as a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer had called her and instructed her to report to CID headquarters or face being picked up.

She told her audience she intended to go voluntarily, mentioning that her brother would take her to the CID office on his motorbike.

That video drew mixed reactions online, with a number of users cautioning her about the legal risks of making unverified allegations against public officials.

Sentencing set for July 16

With Alhassan now having entered a guilty plea, attention has shifted to the July 16 hearing, when the court is expected to receive the results of her pregnancy test before proceeding to sentence her.

The case has attracted broad public interest in Ghana, given the speed at which her original videos spread and the nature of the claims made against the sitting president.

The TikTok post announcing the arrest and court details of Camilla Alhassan is below.

Nigerian journalist Zainab Sodiq arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the State Security Service arrested journalist Zainab Sodiq on Wednesday, July 8, according to a statement by Nigeria's ICIR.

Sodiq was detained over possession of a drone she had while reporting on activist and Sahara Reporters founder Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore accused the DSS of punishing the journalist for her coverage of his activities.

Source: YEN.com.gh