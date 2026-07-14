Prophet Roja has made a public appeal concerning Abu Trica and his family

The Ghanaian preacher's latest remarks have generated widespread discussion online

Social media users quickly shared mixed opinions after videos of his comments surfaced

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Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has stirred fresh conversations after publicly reaching out to the family of embattled Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica.

Prophet Roja urges Abu Trica's wife and family to get in touch with him as his legal battle in the USA continues. Image credit: Abu Trica/Ahenfie TV (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

The preacher has remained in the spotlight in recent weeks following several prophecies that have generated debates on social media.

Most recently, one of his earlier prophecies resurfaced after chaotic scenes were recorded during the NPP Constituency Executive Elections, placing him back in public discussion.

The incident revived a June 24, 2026, interview Prophet Roja granted Ahenfie FM, in which he claimed to have received a vision concerning media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's political future.

During the interview, the prophet said he saw Afrifa-Mensah contesting for a parliamentary seat in the 2028 general elections before warning of a danger ahead if he was not careful.

Prophet Roja appeals to Abu Trica's family

Speaking during an interview with Ahenfie Media, Prophet Roja publicly appealed to Abu Trica's wife and relatives to come and meet him.

The preacher did not explain in detail why he wanted to meet the family, but stressed that they should seek him out.

He said:

"Let me use this platform to send a message to Abu Trica's wife and family. I'm not asking them for money; they should get in touch with me. I will not say much."

The X post containing Prophet Roja's appeal to Abu Trica's family during the Ahenfie Media interview is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Roja's Abu Trica appeal

The interview sparked mixed reactions, with many social media users questioning the pastor's intentions. Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@Kyerewaah5 wrote:

"Wei nso come and see me asem bɛn, where was he when he was still in Ghana."

@mrmensahr1 said:

"Modern-day prophets and prophecy in Ghana has become a business model. Every week there's a new prediction, a new warning, or a new family issue being dragged into the spotlight by prophets. And when prophecies and directions they give fail, there's no accountability—only another interview and another headline."

@kobbivhibes commented:

"Ghana pastors and their come and see me statement."

@billiesdream72 added:

"So what's the big deal with what he said? He just pointed out that the guy's fam should see him…it's up to them."

@adade_bism24027 wrote:

"Hmmm The word of God says a stolen water will not squench thirst."

@Akua_Reo questioned:

"Is everything spiritual in Ghana?"

Prophet Roja opens up on key challenge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Roja admitted he struggles to fully observe one of the Bible's key commandments despite being a man of God.

His comments generated widespread discussion, with many Ghanaians debating how biblical teachings should be interpreted and applied in everyday life.

Source: YEN.com.gh