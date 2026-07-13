An old prophecy by Prophet Roja about Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has resurfaced after the chaotic incident at the NPP Constituency Executive Elections on July 12, 2026

The celebrated Ghanaian pastor had warned during a June 24 interview that Afrifa-Mensah faced serious danger on his political journey, saying he saw a coffin ahead of him

Afrifa-Mensah was arrested after a disturbance disrupted voting in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, with eyewitnesses alleging some in his group carried firearms

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A prophecy delivered by Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Roja barely three weeks ago has taken on new significance online after NPP supporter and media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah was arrested amid a chaotic incident at the party's Constituency Executive Elections in Afigya Sekyere East on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Prophet Roja's chilling warning on Okatakyie Afrifa trends after chaos at the NPP election in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency on July 12, 2026. Image credit: DeLighter Roja, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

Videos of the arrest spread rapidly across social media, prompting many Ghanaians to dig up the earlier interview in which Prophet Roja issued a stark warning about the broadcaster's political future.

What happened at the NPP Constituency elections?

Trouble broke out in the early hours of voting when a group, allegedly led by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, stormed the polling centre and caused chaos in an attempt to reportedly serve a court injunction.

Eyewitnesses claimed that some members of the group were in possession of firearms, though those allegations had not been independently verified at the time of publication.

Footage from the scene showed heavily armed Ghana Police Service personnel moving in to restore calm.

Reports have indicated that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah sustained an injury in the process.

Prophet Roja's resurfaced warning to Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

The arrest has sent social media users back to a June 24, 2026 interview Prophet Roja gave on Ahenfie FM, in which he claimed to have received a vision concerning Afrifa-Mensah's political ambitions.

The prophet said he had seen the media personality contesting for a parliamentary seat in the 2028 general elections.

"In 2028, his face will appear on the ballot paper. He will be contesting for a Member of Parliament position, but the fight is more like David and Goliath," he said during the interview.

Prophet Roja added that Afrifa-Mensah intended to contest in his hometown to serve his community, but that the path ahead would be far from smooth. Most strikingly, he claimed to have seen a coffin in his vision, which he interpreted as a sign of grave danger surrounding the journey.

"The first battle might take him to Parliament, the second might, but the third might favour him, but the danger associated is very huge. If he is not extra careful with what he takes into his body, he might become an obituary because I see a coffin ahead of him," Prophet Roja stated.

The clergyman acknowledged that Afrifa-Mensah was unlikely to take the prophecy seriously, but urged him to stay vigilant, particularly in the three months leading up to the 2028 polls.

Afrifa-Mensah had publicly declared his intention to contest the Afigya Sekyere East parliamentary seat as far back as February 2026, before Prophet Roja's message.

The X video of Prophet Roja's resurfaced prophecy to Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is below:

Prophet Roja’s vision about USA and UK

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja shared a prediction about a possible major global conflict.

He detailed an alleged vision about a potential war between the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The latest prophecy has added to Prophet Roja’s growing reputation for making controversial spiritual declarations.

Source: YEN.com.gh