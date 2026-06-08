Prophet Telvin Sowah has dropped a spiritual message for the ruling NDC government concerning their place in future elections

The celebrated Ghanaian clergyman claimed the National Democratic Congress would be the only political party to break the right

Prophet Telvin's prediction has triggered widespread reactions, with some affirming that it could be possible, while others also disagreed

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Ghanaian man of God Telvin Sowah Adjei has shared a prophecy on the ruling NDC government, causing a stir.

Prophet Telvin Sowah drops powerful a spiritual message for the ruling NDC government. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview on Accra FM, the host highlighted what he described as a supposed tension brewing in the NDC due to an alleged misunderstanding between the party's national chairman, Asiedu Nketia and the Majority leader, Haruna Idrisu, asking Prophet Telvin to share his thoughts.

Addressing the question, the renowned man of God disclosed that no conflict in the party can bring them down.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah, the National Democratic Congress will rule the country for three consecutive presidential terms, totalling 16 years.

“The tension will not go anywhere. I have said that the NDC will be going for 16 years.”

Sharing an experience of how his senior prophet locked the spiritual realm to prevent them from prophesying, he said;

“I have told Ghana to lock down for 16 years for NDC.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies about the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL showdown on April 19, 2026. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

He further stated that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, will not win the 2028 election, nor will he emerge victorious in 2032.

According to Prophet Telvin Sowah, only the NDC would break the 8 in the history of Ghana.

The spiritual message from the celebrated clergyman has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their thoughts.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin sharing the prediction is below:

Reactions to Telvin Sowah's NDC prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Telvin Sowah shared the prophecy about the 2028 election and beyond.

Koo Solo wrote:

"I don't believe this man anymore because the same thing he prophesied for Black Stars, but later came with a different story."

Vidash wrote:

"Prophet, my humble question is, when Chairman Aseidu becomes president, who will be responsible for managing or overseeing him?"

O.S.P Oberempong Ba wrote:

"NPP will still come to power no matter what."

Abdul Rahman Geberiel wrote:

"It is never true, NDC can never break the 8 inshallahu."

Love Water wrote:

"As the Lord lives, it will come to pass."

Irene wrote:

"Everybody knows that NDC will be in the presidential seat for a long time, so this is not a prophecy."

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah predicting the outcome of Arsenal and Manchester City's EPL game is below:

Prophet Telvin predicts English Premier League winner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had sparked reactions after predicting the winner of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

He warned that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prediction about the outcome of the EPL title decider sparked mixed reactions, with Arsenal going on to win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh