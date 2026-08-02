Stonebwoy took to X on August 1, 2026, to sympathise with those affected by the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show

The Ghanaian dancehall star's message surprised many fans, given the well-documented rivalry between the two artists

Stonebwoy's post has drawn over 283K views, with Ghanaians divided over whether the gesture was genuine or calculated

Stonebwoy has raised eyebrows across Ghana after expressing sympathy over the cancellation of Shatta Wale's London show, setting aside one of the most talked-about feuds in Ghanaian music to speak out on the matter.

The dancehall star took to X on August 1, 2026, at 10:52 PM, sharing his thoughts on news that organisers, fans, and promoters of the Ghana music agenda would find deeply disappointing.

Stonebwoy speaks after the UK authorities cancel Shatta Wale's Shattafest 2026 in London. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy reacts after Shattafest 2026's cancellation.

BET winner Stonebwoy has reacted after the UK police cancelled Shatta Wale's Shattafest due to safety concerns.

In his post, which has since racked up over 283,000 views, he wrote:

"This is definitely not the kind of news any event organiser, artist, fan or promoter of the Ghana music agenda wants to hear. Our hearts go out to all those affected."

Stonebwoy's post on the X platform is below:

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's long-running rivalry

The two artists have had a publicly fractious relationship for years, making the gesture all the more striking to followers of Ghanaian music.

For many fans, seeing Stonebwoy extend goodwill toward his rival's camp was unexpected, and his post quickly became a talking point in its own right.

His decision to frame the cancellation as a loss for the broader Ghana music agenda, rather than commenting on Shatta Wale personally, struck some as a measured and mature response.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale spotted at an event in Ghana. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Original

Fans react to Stonebwoy's post

Some social media users praised Stonebwoy. Others, however, were less convinced about the motivation behind the post.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans weighing in on the dancehall star's response.

@NinoBrown_X wrote:

"You naa you're matured oo but sometimes u dey behave like 2020 Shatta"

@eazydoesitbud said:

"For this post, gye wu ✌️u try well well say u no play ur usual card... Together we can, together we're stronger, abt time!"

@WakyeBerre commented:

"Self put put them send you, you go Dey promote your show for Shatta wale program 😂😂😂 Abi you Dey claim supremacy, why can't you organize your show without promoting it at Shatta wale show top"

@jose41254_p added:

"Don't think you can get people to attend yours.... Forget your Concert.... Aint you ashamed of yourself that SM still winning you back and front...... 🤣🤣🤣🤣..... Paah paah paah"

@asareg714 wrote:

"Woy3 hypocrite o..what's the nonsense you posted on snap"

@valencywiry asked:

"Is bhimfest cancelled or still upcoming?"

@Asirifi_ofc posted: "Stonebwoy rn;"

The Instagram videos from the 2026 Shattafest in London

Shatta Wale's management issues press statement

Shatta Wale's management has released an official statement following the cancellation of ShattaFest UK and Ghana Party in the Park after a major health and safety incident outside the venue.

According to the organisers, the decision to call off both events was made to protect the safety of attendees after reports of severe overcrowding and multiple injuries sparked an emergency response.

The management also addressed rumours circulating on social media, firmly denying claims that anyone was stabbed or killed during the incident. They urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information, stressing that investigations are still ongoing and that further updates will be provided as more details become available.

The Instagram post is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh