Trabzonspor arranged a surprise trip for young Liverpool superfan Isaac Kearney to reunite with Mohamed Salah

Isaac, who has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, has built a years-long bond with Salah dating back to 2024

The club documented his journey from England to Turkey before his emotional reunion with his football hero

Mohamed Salah has reunited with his young superfan and self-declared best "friend," Isaac Kearney, after Trabzonspor arranged a surprise trip flying the boy and his family out to Turkey to see him.

Mohamed Salah reunites with young superfan Isaac Kearney after Trabzonspor flew him to Turkey for a surprise visit. Image credit: Trabzonspor.

Source: UGC

Isaac, a Liverpool supporter from the Kirkby area who has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, first gained wider attention in 2024 through viral videos of him playing a toy guitar and singing Liverpool chants.

Salah and Virgil van Dijk later made a surprise visit to his school that year to celebrate his birthday, and he has since been invited to Liverpool's training ground and fulfilled a lifelong dream by serving as a matchday mascot at Anfield, in a video that drew over 122 million views worldwide.

Isaac's surprise reunion with Salah in Turkey

When Salah left Liverpool for Trabzonspor this summer, Isaac penned an emotional farewell message on his own social channels, writing:

"Congratulations on your new adventure, I will keep supporting you wherever you play. You have given me wonderful, unforgettable memories and I will miss seeing you in a Liverpool shirt. Thank you for everything, Mo."

Trabzonspor officials took notice of his continued devotion and decided to arrange a surprise reunion, flying Isaac and his family from England to Trabzon via Turkish Airlines without telling Salah in advance.

The X video documenting Isaac's journey and emotional reunion with Salah is below.

The club's video showed the family boarding their flight, before a flight attendant presented Isaac with a jet-themed plate carrying a brand-new personalised Salah Trabzonspor jersey.

He wore the shirt and looked out toward Trabzon as the plane approached, with the club's Papara Park stadium, which holds roughly 41,000 supporters, visible below.

Upon arrival, Isaac was taken to Trabzonspor's training ground, where Salah embraced him and introduced him to his new teammates.

The club shared the footage under the caption "More than just a club…"

Salah faces backlash amid Turkey move

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mo Salah faced online backlash after a resurfaced video from his Mykonos vacation sparked accusations of hypocrisy tied to his Muslim faith, coming just as reports of his Turkey move intensified.

Critics pointed to his annual Christmas tree posts and his time on the island as inconsistent with his public image, a recurring pattern of criticism he has faced nearly every year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh