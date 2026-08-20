Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has returned to Stamford Bridge in disguise, putting his former club’s fans and megastore staff to the test

The Belgian walked through the Chelsea megastore while hiding his identity, asking whether supporters would recognise him years after his departure

Hazard’s surprise appearance has sparked a wave of nostalgia among Chelsea fans, with many recalling his memorable Stamford Bridge moments and calling for a role at the club

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Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has returned to Stamford Bridge in disguise, testing whether fans and staff at the club's megastore would still recognise him years after his departure.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard goes undercover during a surprise return to the club’s megastore. Image credit: Eden Hazard

Source: UGC

Hazard spent seven years at Chelsea between 2012 and 2019, becoming one of the club's most beloved modern-era players before joining Real Madrid.

His iconic stoppage-time goal against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in May 2016, which denied Spurs the Premier League title and effectively crowned Leicester City champions, remains one of the most cherished moments among Chelsea supporters.

He retired from professional football in 2023 following a difficult run of injuries at Real Madrid.

Hazard goes undercover at Chelsea's megastore

Sharing the video on X, Hazard captioned the clip:

"Football is back and so am I, but will they recognise me?"

The footage showed the Belgian disguised as he walked through the club's megastore, playing along with fans and staff to see whether his cover would hold.

The timing comes just days before Chelsea kick off their new Premier League season under manager Xabi Alonso, who takes charge of his first competitive match against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Monday, August 24.

Chelsea has also unveiled a fresh kit ahead of the campaign as part of the build-up to the new season.

The X video of Hazard's undercover visit to Chelsea's megastore is below.

Fans react to Hazard's Chelsea return

The clip triggered an outpouring of nostalgic and affectionate reactions from Chelsea supporters, many of whom fondly recalled his time at the club.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

CatalystFootyView wrote:

"The garden of Eden!!!!!! A god among men, I love him so much and I miss him everyday. I remember I shed a tear when it was confirmed that he will join Madrid"

Sleeper Chelsea asked:

"Can you play against Fulham Monday?"

abel cosy commented:

"It doesn't matter the mood I am in, I always smile whenever I come across your post or pictures. You were a joy to watch, legend. Even the opposition fans can attest to that. Keep enjoying your retirement boss. Once a blue, always a blue"

B.Jr. added:

"See me watching this with a wide smile on my face. I love this guy like something else, I love this football club even more."

Marcus Bakker, a Spurs fan, wrote:

"Even as a Spurs fan I enjoyed that video."

Abraham Apedo suggested:

"Eden need to be part of Alonso back room staff"

Joao Pedro's two hairstyles emerge

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Chelsea forward Joao Pedro was spotted with two distinctive hairstyles ahead of the new season, one for matchdays and another for training sessions.

His tight cornrow braids remained his usual matchday look, while a separate training video showed him sporting a completely different natural afro away from games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh