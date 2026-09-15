Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena laid a wreath on his late father’s iconic chair during a solemn ceremony at the Kristo Asafo Mission

The emotional tribute formed part of activities marking the first anniversary of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s death

Family members, church members and sympathisers gathered to celebrate the renowned industrialist’s life, achievements and lasting legacy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena paid an emotional tribute to his late father during the Kristo Asafo Mission’s celebration marking one year since Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka’s death.

Emotional moment: Akofena approaches Kantanka’s iconic chair at a remembrance. Image credit: Monda Kay Online, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Source: UGC

The Kristo Asafo leader was captured walking towards his father’s iconic chair before solemnly placing a wreath on it. Dressed entirely in white, he performed the symbolic act in the presence of relatives, church members and sympathisers.

The famous chair was positioned at the venue and decorated with flowers in honour of the late religious leader, industrialist and inventor.

Akofena honoured Kantanka

The emotional moment attracted attention as several people at the gathering raised their phones to record it. Others stood quietly and watched Akofena honour the memory of his father.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Placing the wreath on the chair added deeper meaning to the ceremony. The empty seat represented Kantanka’s absence and reminded mourners of the important leadership role he played in the Kristo Asafo Mission for many years.

Akofena appeared composed as he completed the tribute and moved away from the chair.

Kantanka’s legacy celebrated

The one-year remembrance ceremony brought together family members, followers and admirers of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka to celebrate his life and achievements.

Kantanka was widely known for combining religion, technology and local innovation. Through his companies and numerous inventions, he promoted locally manufactured vehicles, machines and other products.

His death left a significant void within the Kristo Asafo Mission and among Ghanaians who admired his vision.

Akofena’s decision to place the wreath on his father’s iconic chair became one of the most touching moments of the celebration. It symbolised his respect for Kantanka and his commitment to preserving the legacy he left behind.

Osebo blames Kristo Asafo leader over feud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the family feud between Apostle Kwadwo Safo Akofena and his sister Sarah Adwoa Safo, following their father's burial.

Osebo the Zaraman's assertions point towards church elders as key instigators in the conflict, echoing a call for reflection on loyalty and familial support in times of crisis.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh